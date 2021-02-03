Fil-Am singer H.E.R. to perform at Super Bowl 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer H.E.R. is set to perform at the Super Bowl 55 this month at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The National Football League (NFL) announced that the two-time Grammy-winner will be part of the program lineup with her rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

In her Instagram account, the Filipino-American singer announced the good news.

“I’ll be in Tampa Bay for the @NFL #SBLV to sing America the Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET. Make sure to tune in!” H.E.R. wrote.

The iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature The Weeknd this year. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were last year's headliners.

H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Wilson, was born to a Filipina mother and an African-American father.

She won two awards at the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019 and has already received three Grammy nominations this 2021.

