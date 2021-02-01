KOREAN WAVE
'It’s Showtime' avows 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' still grand despite pandemic

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2021 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s Showtime” business unit head Reily Santiago assured viewers that the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” finale will still be grand despite the pandemic.

During last weekend's virtual press conference for the contest, Santiago promised that viewers will experience same experience all throughout the week of the grand finals.

“Pinaghandaan ng programa, at pati ng contestants ang kanilang mga piyesa. In terms of bigness, how we wish that we could celebrate as the traditional ‘TNT’ grand finals,” Santiago told Philstar.com and other media outlets during the online press con.

“But due to the limitations in the COVID safety protocols, kailangan naming i-control ‘yung aming magiging environment. Though makakasiguro ‘yung viewers natin that the same experience will be felt all throughout the week. Expect the grandness of the ‘TNT’ finals,” he added.

Santiago said he wished all the grand finalists a good luck, saying they will give all contestants a moment on the show.

“Ibigay natin sa mga contestants ang kanilang moment para ipakita ang kanilang galing, dahil ito na ‘yung final stretch. We wish them all good luck,” he said.

Among the hundreds who have performed on the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” stage, the nine remaining title contenders include Rachell Laylo, Rica Mae Maer, Emmar Cabilogan, Nikole Kyle Bernido, Makki Lucino, JM Yosures, Donna Gift Ricafrente, Mara Tumale and Ayegee Paredes.

The “It’s Showtime” segment will name its fourth grand champion, after Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin and Elaine Duran.

