Mariah Carey spoofs Shawn Mendes' feel-good post

MANILA, Philippines — Not only can "kween" Mariah Carey carry a tune — she can also land a punchline!

The “Songbird Supreme” parodied Shawn Mendes’ Instagram post that mentioned his appreciation for her music.

“Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!” Shawn posted along with a topless photo of himself.

Singers Charlie Puth and Sam Smith even left comments on Shawn’s post.

“Which Mariah song in particular?” Charlie asked while Sam mentioned “Always Be My Baby” and tagged the 50-year-old icon.

Mariah, in turn, gave the best response to Shawn’s appreciation post.

“Grateful. The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!” Mariah posted a photo of herself imitating Shawn’s pose.

The 22-year-old was a sport about it, even sharing Mariah’s post with hearts and rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji.