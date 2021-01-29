Mimiyuuuh cringes at own voice but 'super' proud of 'Drink Your Water B*tch'

MANILA, Philippines — YouTube star Mimiyuuuh, who was launched as a voice option for mobile application Waze in 2019, admitted that sometimes, he finds himself cringing at listening to his voice in his video blogs or vlogs.

But for his single "Drink Your Water B*tch" (DYWB), he is super proud of it.

OC Records/Released

"'Pag nanonood ako ng vlog ko, medyo nagkri-cringe ako 'pag naririnig ko 'yung boses ko. Pero kapag itong song na ito na naririnig ko sa radyo, I'll be like, 'Damn, that's my track.' Gano'n po. Proud po ako talaga sa track na 'yun," said the Internet sensation during last Wednesday's video con of OC Records.

The track is a hip-hop, rap song he wrote. It is produced by rock star-actor Kean Cipriano and his OC Music Publishing.

Kean and his wife, Chynna Ortaleza, are all praises for their latest signee. The couple is behind OC Records as co-CEO and vice president for productions and artist development, respectively.

He recalled how hesitant Mimiyuuuh was to sign with their label because he has huge respect for OPM. But Kean saw something else in the content creator known for his quirky and colorful attire, bob hairdo and signature "Skrrtt" line.

"Sabi niya nahihiya siya kasi nire-respeto niya 'yung OPM masyado. Sabi ko, 'Hindi kaya mo mag-offer ng something. Dahil nga nirerespeto mo siya, kaya mong gumawa ng kickass track'," Kean recalled.

He broached the idea during a Lazada event. And when they finally get to collaborate, he was even more impressed.

"Natuwa ako kay Mimi kasi very meticulous siya. Nakikita niyo siya as bubbly and funny pero doon sa process namin, sobra niyang seryoso," he shared.

Chynna chimed in, "Queen of detail 'yan e."

The couple referred to the recording process behind "DYWB," which also has a clean edition titled "Drink Your Water Bhie." Its music video was uploaded on his own YouTube channel in October 2020 and is nearing a million views.

Mimiyuuuh was particular about the arrangement of the song and placement of its lyrics.

Kean was even impressed when the YouTube star did not hesitate to tell him how he wants his first track to sound like.

"OMG! Binaril niya," squealed Chynna.

The actress referred to Kean's initial demo that sounded "very pop."

Mimiyuuuh said he asked him to change it.

"Sabi ko, 'Sir Kean, kulang sa bass,'" he recalled.

Instead of being offended for being told by a newbie, the Callalily frontman was happy to find an artist who knows what he wants to sound like.

"Masaya ako na si Mimi ay kumbaga naging collaborator namin kasi nakita ko rin kung gaano ito kalupit na artist. Sabi niya, 'Kean, hindi ito ang gusto kong mangyari.' Honestly, sobrang natuwa ako. Natuwa ako kasi noong sinabi niya na hindi 'yan 'yung gusto ko, positive 'yun sa akin. I took it positively. Sabi ko, 'Gusto ko na hindi niya gusto.' Kasi alam ng artist ang gusto niyang mangyari hindi siya magpo-fall doon sa o 'eto bibigay ko sa'yo. It's a bop track'. Meron siyang peg."

Mimiyuuuh said that his track was inspired by the artists he likes listening to, namely, Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope. They are also the same artists he would want to collaborate with in the future.

"Bet ko po makipagcollab with Ms. Kathryn Bernardo pati with SB19!!" Mimi added in an exclusive online interview with Philstar.com. He is referring to his fellow Lazada Philippines ambassadors

For now, there's no plans for an album but Mimiyuuuh is not the type to say no.

"I really don't underestimate myself. Feeling ko po kaya ko lahat. Dapat ganoon ang mindset ng mga kabataan ngayon. Dapat kaya mo lahat. Never ever underestimate yourself," Mimiyuuuh answered when asked about the latest development in his life.

When asked on what he plans to do next after buying a new house for his family?

He said in an interview courtesy of Lazada: "Buy a car po and to have my own set of businesses!"