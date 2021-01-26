'Brought us to our knees': Barbie Almalbis shares experience caring for husband with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Barbie Almalbis revealed that her husband Martin Honasan had COVID-19.

In her Instagram account, Barbie posted a photo of herself in a complete personal protective equipment (PPE) suit in a hospital.

“24/7 ootw (outfit of the week) while taking care of Martin who was at the hospital for covid-19 complications,” she wrote.

Barbie said they still don’t know how her husband got the virus, but when her husband had it, it was the hardest month they had.

“We are stil not sure how he got the virus, maybe from one of our recent hospital visits, or from someone in our bubble who was asymptomatic,” she said.

“I’m also writing to share our testimony. This was one of the hardest months we’ve ever had, a faith-stretching season that brought us to our knees many times, but God has remained faithful to sustain us and give us peace through it all,” she added.

Barbie shared that Martin experienced difficulty in breathing but they know that God is with them.

“One night, it was difficult and sometimes painful for him to breathe, and he felt fuzzy and confused from a 9-day fever and dehydration. He was feeling scared and we mentioned it to our nurse. She gently tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘Don’t worry, Sir Martin. God is with you',” she said.

“She didn’t know it, but that moment gave Martin a surge of hope and peace, assured that God had been with us every moment, as He promised. He began to recover soon after, and we were able to go home after a few days,” she added.

She thanked her family and friends for prayers and support.

“We are grateful to our dear family and friends who prayed with us, supported us, and encouraged us everyday. Love you all so much! We praise God for all He has done, and for making himself known to us even more through this."