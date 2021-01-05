KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Arnel Pineda shares his journey out of depression, anxiety
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 8:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Arnel Pineda has an advice for people who are suffering from anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Arnel admitted that he also suffered from anxiety and depression in the past.

“I think they shouldn’t stop working, you know, they should keep on trying. Don’t stop believing. I think they need to have someone who’s telling them that only them that can tell that it’s over,” he advised those facing the same ordeal.

“I went through a lot of depression and anxiety, too. All I do is work. Just keep on working. I just keep on trying to better myself. Once you fulfilled something, I think it eases out depression and anxiety. We just got to stay positive and (be surrounded by) a lot of people who can help you or support you and compliment all your aspirations in life,” he added.

Overall, he said he wishes "for the world and the people who got affected by this pandemic to heal."

He that his Chirstmas song, "This Christmas," was about the people who are willing to help the unfortunate during these tough times.

“This is about people who are willing to be Santa to someone helpless, to the one who needs it the most, the hope that we could give to them, the freedom that we could give to them. Because this pandemic, we all grieve and (are) paranoid, buti na lang may mga frontliners who are still doing the work for us, protecting us." 

Sanre' Entertainment Group Ltd and Sanre' Streaming are proud to announce Arnel Pineda, the lead singer of the legendary rock band Journey, in concert on 21-2-21. This is a unique opportunity to see Arnel perform a live virtual LED Cube Concert. Prepare yourselves for this virtual performance experience on 21-2-21 at 12.01 a.m. (Philippine Standard Time). Watch Arnel perform some of your favorite hits and some of his newest songs in a night of memorable music and vision. You can only see this concert on the Sanre' Streaming platform on your phone, tablet, computer or television. Be sure to get your ticket in advance for this special live event at www.sanrestreaming.com. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

