WATCH: Arnel Pineda shares his journey out of depression, anxiety

MANILA, Philippines — International singer Arnel Pineda has an advice for people who are suffering from anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Arnel admitted that he also suffered from anxiety and depression in the past.

“I think they shouldn’t stop working, you know, they should keep on trying. Don’t stop believing. I think they need to have someone who’s telling them that only them that can tell that it’s over,” he advised those facing the same ordeal.

“I went through a lot of depression and anxiety, too. All I do is work. Just keep on working. I just keep on trying to better myself. Once you fulfilled something, I think it eases out depression and anxiety. We just got to stay positive and (be surrounded by) a lot of people who can help you or support you and compliment all your aspirations in life,” he added.

Overall, he said he wishes "for the world and the people who got affected by this pandemic to heal."

He that his Chirstmas song, "This Christmas," was about the people who are willing to help the unfortunate during these tough times.

“This is about people who are willing to be Santa to someone helpless, to the one who needs it the most, the hope that we could give to them, the freedom that we could give to them. Because this pandemic, we all grieve and (are) paranoid, buti na lang may mga frontliners who are still doing the work for us, protecting us."

