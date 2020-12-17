Michael Pacquiao scores Best New Artist award ahead of dad's birthday

KOREAN WAVE
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper Michael Pacquiao set out to make a name for himself and emerged successful with a Best New Artist award at the recently concluded 33rd Annual Aliw Awards 2020.

Michael’s victory came just days before his father, boxing champ and Senator Manny Pacquiao, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Thursday.

 

 

The “gift” also arrived after Michael celebrated his 19th birthday this past weekend.

 

 

“Blessed...Best new Artist of the year!! I love you all. Thank you lord,” Michael posted on social media along with a photo of his trophy.

 

 

The rising artist achieved mainstream fame earlier this year with his song “Hate.”

 

 

His acclaimed performance of the song on the Wish 107.5 Bus back in August has since gained 13.31 million YouTube views.

Michael is also nominated for Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year and Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the upcoming 6th Wish 107.5 Music Awards.

