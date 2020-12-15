KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Little Mix to stay after Jesyâ€™s exit
Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson
Jesy Nelson via Instagram
Little Mix to stay after Jesy’s exit
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Girl group Little Mix has announced the departure of founding member Jesy Nelson.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being,” the remaining members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted on social media.

 

 

The girls said that Little Mix will continue notwithstanding Jesy’s exit.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

They thanked and reassured fans of future activities.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

Formed in 2011, Little Mix became the first group to win the British version of "The X Factor" and was launched as one of the show’s most successful acts.

Jesy has since thanked Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne, wishing them success on their continuing music journey.

While she said that her time in Little Mix has been the best in her life, it has also began to affect her mental health.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @jesynelson

 

Jesy said she plans to spend her time with loved ones, doing things that make her happy.

“I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support me.”

Your wings were made to fly, Jesy.

JESY NELSON LITTLE MIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 hours ago
Beyoncé, Jay-Z daughter Blue Ivy a Grammy nominee at 8
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
She is nominated under the Best Music Video category together with her mom and WizKid for “Brown Skin Girls.&rdquo...
Music
fbfb
Partner
7 days ago
Billie Eilish Manila tour canceled
By Kata Dayanghirang | 7 days ago
This came after Eilish took to her Instagram to inform the public of her tour's cancellation.
Music
fbfb
12 days ago
Ben&Ben is only Filipino artist on Spotify top 5, to represent Philippines at ASEAN fest
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
OPM band Ben&Ben will represent the country at the upcoming Round Festival 2020, a festival meant to bridge ASEAN countries...
Music
fbfb
12 days ago
Jamir Garcia's lover bares Slapshock frontman's last recordings
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia’s live-in partner Sojina Jaya Crisostomo believes that the recordings of her late partner...
Music
fbfb
Exclusive
17 days ago
What goes on in a 'new normal' concert: Myrtle Sarrosa, Ferdinand Topacio share experience
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 17 days ago
Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, for instance, decided to enter concert production the new normal way.
Music
fbfb
18 days ago
'Slap shocked': Tributes pour for rock icon Jamir Garcia
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
Slapshock frontman Jamir Garcia was reportedly found dead in his home in Quezon City. He was 42. 
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with