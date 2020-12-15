Little Mix to stay after Jesyâ€™s exit

MANILA, Philippines — Girl group Little Mix has announced the departure of founding member Jesy Nelson.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being,” the remaining members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted on social media.

The girls said that Little Mix will continue notwithstanding Jesy’s exit.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

They thanked and reassured fans of future activities.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

Formed in 2011, Little Mix became the first group to win the British version of "The X Factor" and was launched as one of the show’s most successful acts.

Jesy has since thanked Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne, wishing them success on their continuing music journey.

While she said that her time in Little Mix has been the best in her life, it has also began to affect her mental health.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

Jesy said she plans to spend her time with loved ones, doing things that make her happy.

“I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I'm not sure what it's going to look like right now, but I hope you'll still be there to support me.”

Your wings were made to fly, Jesy.