Beyoncé, Jay-Z daughter Blue Ivy a Grammy nominee at 8

MANILA, Philippines — Blue Ivy Carter has a Grammy nod her way as one of the youngest artists ever to be nominated for the prestigious music award.

She will turn nine next month, just weeks before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on January 31, 2021.

The daughter of music industry heavyweights Beyoncé and Jay-Z was not initially included when the Grammy nominees were revealed last month.

Blue Ivy’s name was only recently added to the list of nominees, first announced on November 23.

Billboard said, however, that “it’s not uncommon for adjustments to be made in the weeks following the announcement.”

She is nominated under the Best Music Video category together with her mom and WizKid for “Brown Skin Girls.”

For the same song, Blue Ivy won an NAACP Image Award and became the youngest recipient of a BET Award.