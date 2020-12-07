Billie Eilish Manila tour canceled

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish received crushing news on Friday when local concert promoter MMI Live announced the cancellation of her "Where Do We Go?" World Tour. It then asked ticket holders to contact SM Tickets for the refund.

“While it was not possible to reschedule the tour at this time, Billie Eilish hopes to see her fans in the Philippines soon! Thanks for your patience and understanding," MMI Live's post ended.

???? #BillieEilishMNL Update ???? For refund instructions, please visit bit.ly/BEMNLRefund Posted by MMI Live on Thursday, December 3, 2020

This came after Eilish took to her Instagram to inform the public of her tour's cancellation.

“We’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can," she said after confessing that she has missed performing on stage.

Eilish was supposed to stop by Manila and hold the concert's leg at the Mall of Asia Arena last September 5. Philstar.com was a media partner.

The "Where Do We Go" world tour commenced last March 9 and was able to stage in three cities in the United States when the production was halted due to the pandemic.

Eilish recently released the single "Therefore I Am," co-written by her brother Finneas O'Connell.