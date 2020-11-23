Frankie Pangilinan reacts to attacks vs Sharon Cuneta, Leni Robredo love life

KOREAN WAVE
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan fired back at a social media user dissing her mother Sharon Cuneta’s past love life.

A Twitter user used Sharon as an argument against Frankie’s opinion on Vice President Leni Robredo’s alleged love affair.

 

 

"How about your mom? is she an example of more and more and more boyfriends and landed to your dad? hypocrites! we better like a person like duterte because that is opposite from his real personality than people like you," the Twitter user told Frankie.

"Nawalan ako ng brain cells sa pagbasa nito pero sana bayad ka dyan sayang naman din brain cells mo," Sharon and Sen. Francis Pangilinan's daughter replied to the user.

Frankie's reply to the Twitter user came after the singer-songwriter shared an article about Robredo’s denial of an alleged new love. According to the Vice President, the people close to her are just associates.

“Also what would it matter is she was she's a grown woman she can do what she wants,” Frankie captioned the post. 

 

FRANKIE PANGILINAN
