SB19 to make history with first ever virtual global concert

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boy band SB19 is set to hold their first-ever online concert on November 21.

Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin will be performing their songs from their first album "Get in the Zone!" at the online concert presented by Global Live.

The livestream concert, which will be available globally except Indonesia and China, can be bought via Global Live's payment platforms such as Paypal and TicketNet.

Sound Break 19 or SB19 has been the face of Pinoy Pop music in the international music scene since they became the First Filipino group to land on Billboard's Social 50 and Next Big Sound Charts.

SB19 is the first Filipino act trained by a Korean entertainment company under the same system that catapulted K-pop artists into global stardom.

