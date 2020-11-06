KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Honeymoon, adjustments: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde a month after the wedding
Singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde
Mayad Studios via KZ Tandigan's Instagram
Honeymoon, adjustments: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde a month after the wedding
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Newlyweds KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed that their honeymoon was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent virtual press conference for the launch of their first song as a married couple, “Simula,” KZ said their plans for honeymoon is still a plan.

“'Yung honeymoon ay hanggang plano pa lang ngayon. Gustuhin man naming mag-travel na, pero siyempre 'yung risk eh. We're looking forward to travel na kaming dalawa lang kasi 'di pa nangyayari yon,” KZ said.

“Hopefully soon 'pag pwede nang lumipad. Ngayon, we're considering siguro kung ano ang available na dito in the next months. Hindi rin namin alam kung we're able to be back sa families namin sa Mindanao this December. Ngayon, play by ear muna kung ano ang pwede naming gawin,” TJ added.

The couple also said that they are now adjusted to married life.

“It has been amazing so far. Masaya ko na I wake up every day next to this guy. Hindi na niya ko kailangang ihatid gabi gabi kasi siya na 'yung home ko ngayon,” KZ said.  

“We're having a great time. Mayroong adjustment pero very minor lang naman. Most of the time, we're chilling dito sa bahay. I can't describe it more but we're happy,” TJ added.

KZ and TJ celebrated the new chapter of their lives as a married couple with the release of their new song "Simula" under PolyEast Records.

Calling the song as a vow, TJ reveals that the song tackles the reality of marriage and how couples must be reminded why they decided to be one.

“Ito ang panata namin para sa isat-isa, kasi we know na after ikasal ang isang couple, it’s not always (about) fairytale after that… (na) if ever at some point ay makita namin ang dulo, pipikit na lang kami at babalik sa simula,” he said.

According to TJ, the emotional ballad has been one of his most personal pieces he has written because he co-wrote it with KZ and speaks so much of their promise to one another and the commitment they took before the eyes of God.

“Marriage is not just your commitment to the other person but a commitment to God. Kaya namin siya sinulat is to remind ourselves (na) when difficult times come, we will remember our vow and why we even started and yun yung ang magbabalik sa amin sa simula,” KZ shared.

RELATED: 'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'

KZ TANDINGAN TJ MONTERDE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
8 days ago
WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose sings Netflix film 'Over the Moon' soundtrack cover
8 days ago
“I'm happy and honored that they have chosen me to do a cover of ‘Rocket to the Moon.’ I hope I was able...
Music
fbfb
15 days ago
'This is how SLAPSHOCK disbanded': Bassist bares alleged years of 'friction,' embezzlement
By Jan Milo Severo | 15 days ago
Slapshock bassist Lee Nadela encouraged other band members to voice out their own statements regarding the rock gro...
Music
fbfb
23 days ago
Slapshock to reportedly disband after 23 years
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 days ago
Original Pinoy Music (OPM) rock band Slapshock was reportedly disbanded after the band's guitarist Jerry Basco reportedly...
Music
fbfb
28 days ago
Everything you need to know about 'Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience'
By Ratziel San Juan | 28 days ago
Here’s what else you need to know about the one-night experience, as answered by Daniel himself.
Music
fbfb
44 days ago
Kyle Echarri dispels 'chick boy' rumors with latest single 'I'm Serious'
By Ratziel San Juan | 44 days ago
Kyle said he wrote the song to address assumptions about him being a “chickboy.”
Music
fbfb
51 days ago
Cardi B files for divorce from rapper Offset
51 days ago
After three tumultuous years of marriage, superstar rapper Cardi B filed for divorce Tuesday from her husband, rapper Offset,...
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with