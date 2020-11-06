Honeymoon, adjustments: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde a month after the wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Newlyweds KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed that their honeymoon was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent virtual press conference for the launch of their first song as a married couple, “Simula,” KZ said their plans for honeymoon is still a plan.

“'Yung honeymoon ay hanggang plano pa lang ngayon. Gustuhin man naming mag-travel na, pero siyempre 'yung risk eh. We're looking forward to travel na kaming dalawa lang kasi 'di pa nangyayari yon,” KZ said.

“Hopefully soon 'pag pwede nang lumipad. Ngayon, we're considering siguro kung ano ang available na dito in the next months. Hindi rin namin alam kung we're able to be back sa families namin sa Mindanao this December. Ngayon, play by ear muna kung ano ang pwede naming gawin,” TJ added.

The couple also said that they are now adjusted to married life.

“It has been amazing so far. Masaya ko na I wake up every day next to this guy. Hindi na niya ko kailangang ihatid gabi gabi kasi siya na 'yung home ko ngayon,” KZ said.

“We're having a great time. Mayroong adjustment pero very minor lang naman. Most of the time, we're chilling dito sa bahay. I can't describe it more but we're happy,” TJ added.

KZ and TJ celebrated the new chapter of their lives as a married couple with the release of their new song "Simula" under PolyEast Records.

Calling the song as a vow, TJ reveals that the song tackles the reality of marriage and how couples must be reminded why they decided to be one.

“Ito ang panata namin para sa isat-isa, kasi we know na after ikasal ang isang couple, it’s not always (about) fairytale after that… (na) if ever at some point ay makita namin ang dulo, pipikit na lang kami at babalik sa simula,” he said.

According to TJ, the emotional ballad has been one of his most personal pieces he has written because he co-wrote it with KZ and speaks so much of their promise to one another and the commitment they took before the eyes of God.

“Marriage is not just your commitment to the other person but a commitment to God. Kaya namin siya sinulat is to remind ourselves (na) when difficult times come, we will remember our vow and why we even started and yun yung ang magbabalik sa amin sa simula,” KZ shared.

