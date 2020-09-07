'Youâ€™re a queen!': Lady Gaga on Ariana Grande as first female to have 200M Instagram followers

'You’re a queen!': Lady Gaga on Ariana Grande as first female to have 200M Instagram followers

MANILA, Philippines — Lady Gaga congratulated fellow international pop star Ariana Grande for being the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram.

In her Instagram account, Lady Gaga said Ariana is a queen.

“Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown!” she wrote.

Ariana and Lady Gaga won Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography for “Rain on Me" recently at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Ariana now has 201,546,847 followers. She is followed by Kylie Jenner with 194 million and Selena Gomez with 192 million followers.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to have 200 million followers. He now has 237 million.

RELATED: BTS, Lady Gaga dominate MTV VMAs 2020