KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Youâ€™re a queen!': Lady Gaga on Ariana Grande as first female to have 200M Instagram followers
This handout image released courtesy of MTV shows US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga (R) and US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande performing during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, broadcast on August 30, 2020 in New York.
MTV via AFP
'You’re a queen!': Lady Gaga on Ariana Grande as first female to have 200M Instagram followers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lady Gaga congratulated fellow international pop star Ariana Grande for being the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram. 

In her Instagram account, Lady Gaga said Ariana is a queen. 

 

 

“Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You’re a queen! Wear that crown!” she wrote. 

Ariana and Lady Gaga won Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography for “Rain on Me" recently at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Ariana now has 201,546,847 followers. She is followed by Kylie Jenner with 194 million and Selena Gomez with 192 million followers. 

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to have 200 million followers. He now has 237 million.

RELATED: BTS, Lady Gaga dominate MTV VMAs 2020

ARIANA GRANDE LADY GAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
12 days ago
MOR to hold virtual farewell party as ABS-CBN radio station goes off-air
12 days ago
The thanksgiving party marks the last day of MOR operations almost two months after ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise was...
Music
fbfb
12 days ago
ECQ, GCQ, PSQ: Jose Mari Chan memes pop up as -Ber months draw near
By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
“They reuse the same picture so in a sense, in those memes, I’m forever young."
Music
fbfb
13 days ago
'Just like the old days': DDS artists unite to serenade Duterte
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
(Updated 11:59 a.m.) A group of artists led by singer Jimmy Bondoc is holding an online concert this coming weekend to serenade...
Music
fbfb
29 days ago
No Rome Releases 1:45AM feat. Bearface
29 days ago
Featuring co-production from long-time collaborator George Daniel of The 1975 and legendary UK Garage producer MJ Cole, the...
Music
fbfb
128 days ago
Queen releases "You Are The Champions" for healthcare workers
128 days ago
The single changes the chorus at the end to "You Are The Champions" and is accompanied by a video of healthcare staff and...
Music
fbfb
227 days ago
Canadian screamo band Silverstein pledges support for Taal Eruption victims
By Franco Luna | 227 days ago
Canadian post-hardcore band Silverstein joined many others pledging support for those displaced by Taal Volcano's u...
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with