MOR to hold virtual farewell party as ABS-CBN radio station goes off-air

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s MOR 101.9 For Life! in Manila bids goodbye to its online listeners on a high note as it holds a virtual farewell special dubbed “Salamat, For Life!,” streaming live this Friday (August 28) on MOR website, Facebook and Kumu.



The thanksgiving party marks the last day of MOR operations almost two months after ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise was denied and almost four months after the station went off the air.



“Salamat, For Life!” will bring back the greatest Pinoy hits from the past decades with musical performances from OPM hitmakers Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Moira dela Torre and Yeng Constantino and OPM icons Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Regine Velasquez.



Pinoy bands 6Cyclemind, Banda Ni Kleggy, Better Days, Gracenote, Imago, Itchyworms, Moonstar88, Sandwich, The Vowels They Orbit, and Trinidad with Mig Ayesa and Arnel Pineda are also rendering rocking performances as the beloved radio station takes its audiences back to MOR’s yesteryears filled with music, fun and laughter.



The online shindig will be hosted by retired MOR DJ’s Chinapaps and Bob Zilla and will be joined by other DJs namely Maki Rena, Onse, Eva Ronda, Nicki Morena, Jhai Ho, Popoy, Chacha, Ana Ramsey, Bea, Kisses, Toni, Joco Loco, Biboy Bwenas, Chico Martin, and Reggie V. Also taking part in the event is MOR station head Mars Ocampo.



Join the whole MORkada for the “Salamat, For Life!” farewell special this Friday (August 28), 6 p.m. on mor1019.com, MOR Philippines - Manila Facebook page and Kumu @mor_tv.

