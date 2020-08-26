COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
MOR to hold virtual farewell party as ABS-CBN radio station goes off-air
“Salamat, For Life!” will bring back the greatest Pinoy hits from the past decades with musical performances from OPM hitmakers Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Moira dela Torre and Yeng Constantino and OPM icons Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Regine Velasquez. 
ABS-CBN/Released
MOR to hold virtual farewell party as ABS-CBN radio station goes off-air
(Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 2:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s MOR 101.9 For Life! in Manila bids goodbye to its online listeners on a high note as it holds a virtual farewell special dubbed “Salamat, For Life!,” streaming live this Friday (August 28) on MOR website, Facebook and Kumu. 
 
The thanksgiving party marks the last day of MOR operations almost two months after ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise was denied and almost four months after the station went off the air. 
 
“Salamat, For Life!” will bring back the greatest Pinoy hits from the past decades with musical performances from OPM hitmakers Erik Santos, Jed Madela, Moira dela Torre and Yeng Constantino and OPM icons Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, and Regine Velasquez. 
 
Pinoy bands 6Cyclemind, Banda Ni Kleggy, Better Days, Gracenote, Imago, Itchyworms, Moonstar88, Sandwich, The Vowels They Orbit, and Trinidad with Mig Ayesa and Arnel Pineda are also rendering rocking performances as the beloved radio station takes its audiences back to MOR’s yesteryears filled with music, fun and laughter. 
 
The online shindig will be hosted by retired MOR DJ’s Chinapaps and Bob Zilla and will be joined by other DJs namely Maki Rena, Onse, Eva Ronda, Nicki Morena, Jhai Ho, Popoy, Chacha, Ana Ramsey, Bea, Kisses, Toni, Joco Loco, Biboy Bwenas, Chico Martin, and Reggie V. Also taking part in the event is MOR station head Mars Ocampo.
 
Join the whole MORkada for the “Salamat, For Life!” farewell special this Friday (August 28), 6 p.m. on mor1019.com, MOR Philippines - Manila Facebook page and Kumu @mor_tv. 

RELATED: After franchise denial, ABS-CBN hit by another setback

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
MOR to hold virtual farewell party as ABS-CBN radio station goes off-air
1 hour ago
The thanksgiving party marks the last day of MOR operations almost two months after ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise was...
Music
fbfb
3 hours ago
ECQ, GCQ, PSQ: Jose Mari Chan memes pop up as -Ber months draw near
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
“They reuse the same picture so in a sense, in those memes, I’m forever young."
Music
fbfb
1 day ago
'Just like the old days': DDS artists unite to serenade Duterte
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
(Updated 11:59 a.m.) A group of artists led by singer Jimmy Bondoc is holding an online concert this coming weekend to serenade...
Music
fbfb
17 days ago
No Rome Releases 1:45AM feat. Bearface
17 days ago
Featuring co-production from long-time collaborator George Daniel of The 1975 and legendary UK Garage producer MJ Cole, the...
Music
fbfb
116 days ago
Queen releases "You Are The Champions" for healthcare workers
116 days ago
The single changes the chorus at the end to "You Are The Champions" and is accompanied by a video of healthcare staff and...
Music
fbfb
215 days ago
Canadian screamo band Silverstein pledges support for Taal Eruption victims
By Franco Luna | 215 days ago
Canadian post-hardcore band Silverstein joined many others pledging support for those displaced by Taal Volcano's u...
Music
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with