ECQ, GCQ, PSQ: Jose Mari Chan memes pop up as -Ber months draw near

MANILA, Philippines — A few days more and it would be September, the beginning of -Ber months and holiday season in the Philippines.

Yes, there are still a few days left, but the memes of veteran singer Jose Mari Chan have already began popping out from different social media accounts.

These Jose Mari Chan memes are good. ???????? See you tomorrow. Hahahaha Posted by Zarah Mae T. Academia on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Ilang araw nalang ber months na warm up muna jose mari chan. Ready to memes jose mari chan. Posted by Angelo De Castro on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Who’s Exoited??? Ha, ha #josemarichan #september #ber . . . . . . . . . Jose Mari Chan Jose Marie Chan Posted by MEMES To Ponder on Friday, August 30, 2019

Jose Mari Chan memes are coming! Posted by Jayp on Saturday, August 31, 2019

8 days more to go... Ber months na Naman... Lalabas na si ninong Jose Mari Chan???????????????? Posted by Haze Manat on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Chan felt immortalized every time social media users post memes about him as early as August for the Christmas season.

In a recent “24 Oras” interview, Chan said that he is happy because the Christmas songs that he wrote from decades ago are still loved by people.

“I’m flattered, I’m complimented, and I feel rewarded that after 30 years, the song that I wrote ‘Christmas In Our Hearts’ is still loved and sung by people year after year,” the singer said.

“They reuse the same picture so in a sense, in those memes, I’m forever young,” he added.

Jose Mari became a Christmas icon for Filipinos because of his Christmas songs such as "A Perfect Christmas," "Christmas Past," and "Christmas Moments," although he also sang the iconic love songs "Beautiful Girl," "Please Be Careful With My Heart," and "Can We Just Stop and Talk Awhile."

In an interview with Philstar.com last year, Chan said he felt complimented once he saw memes about him and he is not bothered by them.

“I haven’t seen all of them, but the few that I had seen I feel that it’s complimentary for me. I feel complimented. Of course, there are those that are a little bit negative, but I don’t mind. It’s social media, so everyone is entitled to his or her opinion,” he said.

“I consider that a blessing from God because I wrote a song that glorified Him. I wrote a song that gives the real meaning of Christmas. I think this is a blessing and a reward for me.”

