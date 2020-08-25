'Just like the old days': DDS artists unite to serenade Duterte

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:59 a.m.) — A group of artists led by singer Jimmy Bondoc is holding an online concert this coming weekend to serenade President Rodrigo Duterte.

The concert, titled “Singing for the President,” will be held virtually on August 30 starting 2 p.m.

"Just like the good old days," ika nga ni #JimmyBondoc. Magsasama-sama ang mga volunteer artists para awitan ang Pangulo... Posted by NDMstudios on Monday, August 24, 2020

“Mahal naming Pangulong Duterte, gusto po namin kayo aniyayahan panoorin ang aming online concert para sa inyo. We just want to sing for you,” Jimmy said.

“To be honest, you look very tired. Kami po ay nasasaktan para sa inyo, so we want to sing for you, just like the good old days. Dahil alam namin ‘pag Sunday, kahit paano, baka kayo po ay nagpapahinga sa bahay," he added.

The group, called Volunteer Artists for Duterte, will perform alongside artists who have confirmed so far, including Freddie Aguilar, Dulce, Chad Borja, Mocha Uson, Njel de Mesa, Paolo Santos, Thor Dulay, Arnell Ignacio and Moymoy Palaboy.

Jimmy encouraged their fellow Die-hard Duterte Supporters or "ka-DDS" to support and watch the online show, which is likely to be streamed live on NDM Studios' Facebook page.

“Kantahan naman natin si Pangulo. He looks very tired. And I think kahit paano, we can serve him, and serve the country in our small way through music, and to bring peace and love again to social media,” Jimmy said.

Some of the artists in the lineup are current and past appointees of the Duterte administration, including presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy administrator Mocha Uson, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Assistant Vice President for Entertainment Jimmy Bondoc, former OWWA deputy administrator Arnell Ignacio, among others.