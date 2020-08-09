COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
No Rome Releases 1:45AM feat. Bearface
(Philstar.com) - August 9, 2020 - 1:15pm

1:45AM’ is the new single from No Rome, featuring Bearface and the latest instalment in a series of collaborative tracks from the Filipino alt-pop star, which to date has included singles with Beabadoobee& Jay Som (Hurry Home) and Dijon (Trust 3000). 

Featuring co-production from long-time collaborator George Daniel of The 1975 and legendary UK Garage producer MJ Cole, the single is another example of No Rome’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, working with an impressive variety of collaborators, whilst always retaining his own unique sound and identity.

With over 150 million streams globally to his name and support from Vogue (who tipped No Rome as their No.1 artist to watch out for in 2020), The Face, High Snobiety, NME, The Guardian, The Fader and Paper Mag to name a few, No Rome is consistently proving that he is one of the most exciting, versatile and talented young artists around. 

MUSIC
