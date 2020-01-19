MOVIES
Dennis Garcia passed away at 69.
Facebook / Dennis Garcia
Hotdog frontman Dennis Garcia passes away at 69
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2020 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hotdog bassist and frontman Dennis Garcia passed away on Saturday night, January 18, as confirmed by his daughter. He was 69 years old. 

"For those of you who knew my father, it grieves me to inform you all that he passed away tonight. We will keep you posted regarding the details of the wake," Isa, his daughter, wrote on his Facebook page. 

With hits like "Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko," "Bitin sa 'Yo," and the iconic "Manila," the Hotdog frontman with his band pioneered what many knew as Manila Sound amid a local music scene dominated by Western influence and foreign acts. The band became one of the most celebrated acts of the '70s.

The former musician also most recently turned to painting in 2017 and derived much inspiration for his art from his earlier music. 

The band's hits were in the spotlight even in 2019, after "Manila" was played at the country's hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games. 

His daughter gave no reason as to the frontman's passing. 

Dennis' brother Rene, who played guitar for the band, also passed away in 2018 due to cardiac arrest. 

"Our grief at his sudden passing is infinite and now so is he."

