Multi-awarded singer-songwriter Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber hailed most subscribed musician on YouTube
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was recently hailed as the most subscribed musician on YouTube, with over 45 million subscribers. 

He is also reportedly the first artist to reach the 45 million mark. Justin’s exact number of subscribers is 45,111,357 as of Friday.

According to Forbes, subscribers surged for the “Sorry” hit maker since he released his second collaboration song, “I Don’t Care,” with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The song reportedly touches on Bieber’s mental health struggles.

The two’s music video for the song has garnered over 76 million views  only one week since it was released and has been at number two of global and US charts this week. Prior to “I Don’t Care,” Sheeran co-wrote Bieber’s 2015 hit “Love Yourself” and Major Lazer’s 2016 song “Cold Water,” featuring Bieber.

It can be recalled that Justin was first discovered on YouTube after talent manager Scooter Braun saw his videos covering songs, which led to his signing with RBMG Records in 2008.

Bieber became the first artist to have seven of his songs from his debut album, “My World,” reach the US Billboard 100. 

In 2016, he made another record by being the first artist to surpass 10 billion video views on Vevo.

As of 2016, Justin has received 14 titles in the Guinness World Records, including most streamed track on Spotify in one week; the male celebrity with the most Twitter followers; and most viewed music channel on YouTube by an individual.

