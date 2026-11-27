'Hexed' review: Parenting, motherhood gets the magical treatment again

MANILA, Philippines — Disney treads on familiar ground involving mother-daughter relationships and witchcraft for new animated film "Hexed".

The film follows rebellious teen Billie Doe (voiced by Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld), who learns that she is capable of magic, powers that whisk her into a world where witches and wizards practice their craft.

Things become more serious when the kingdom's leader Celeste (Jodie Foster) learns that Billie, like the queen, has the rare ability to fly and begins the hunt for the newcomer.

Billie's single mom Alice (Rashida Jones) arrives to her daughter's rescue, fully aware of their witchy background — plus other secrets — which has affected the way she's taken care of Billie over the years.

The young witch is determined to prove herself to Alice and vows to complete a spell that will protect everyone in the kingdom and give them the ability to fly, if they can escape capture by Celeste and her underlings.

"Hexed" dives into themes previously explored in "Brave" and "Encanto," this time attempting to focus more on the parenting styles of mothers for their daughters.

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Filipino-American co-director and co-writer Josie Trinidad leaned heavily into her personal experience of family and raising her son having been a child of immigrants.

Co-directors Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn credited Trinidad for playing a major part in the film getting done, though it arrives in a year where the likes of "Toy Story 5", "Hoppers", "Wildwood", and "Forgotten Island" dominate the animation discussions.

For the most part, there is noticeable improvement in Disney's animation for "Hexed", though background details may have needed more attention beyond potential marketing or business ideas.

Steinfeld, Jones, Foster and Walter Goggins as three-eyed familiar Beef Roger Crummchuk deliver capable performances to the point they hide more established voice actors embedded deep in the ensemble.

Disney has always found safety in stories circling around magic, family, or the two together, and that is very much the case here. The movie hardly attempts to make a trailblazing effort, opting instead for a soft landing that's been repeated many times before.

The release of "Hexed" may have also been well-timed given other blockbusters in the fourth quarter of 2026, so more success can still be driven at the studio and all who worked on the film.

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