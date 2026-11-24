Last 'Doomsday' trailer sees Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four join forces vs Doom

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a month remains before the release of Marvel Studios' blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday" and the studio is drumming up more anticipation by dropping one final trailer.

The three-minute teaser opens with Chris Evans' Steve Rogers after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," where after returning the Infinity Stones, he chose to stay in an unknown past with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Supposedly with the help of Tom Hiddleston's Loki — as teased in an added "Endgame" post-credits scene — Steve and Peggy start a life together and even have a son, though the former Captain America is concerned about their child not knowing his true origins.

The couple is then paid a surprise visit by the Fantastic Four, composed of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who are searching for Steve.

Steve recounts what the Avengers did to save the universe and admits to his son that he was part of a superhero team, and the trailer cuts to Victor von Doom (former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.) walking down steps with the hidden Latverian witches behind him.

Clips from previous teasers are shown, as well as narration by Doom noting the storied lives of Marvel's heroes, all of which he seeks to take control of.

Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) and Kate Bishop (Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld) make appearances while Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Shang-chi (Simu Liu) and the Fantastic Four with Steve make their way to the New Avengers tower in New York.

"I don't know what half of you do. I don't even know who half of you are. Put aside your petty squabbles. The time has come. Team up and stand together," Thor tells his fellow heroes.

The speech came over clips of Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) flying with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the current Captain America battles Scott Summers (James Marsden) inside a wrecked Xavier Mansion.

More action sequences lead to Cyclops declaring "To me, my X-Men" and he is joined on the battlefield by all the heroes as well as Hank McCoy (Kelsey Grammer), Remy LeBeau (Channing Tatum), Raven Darkhölme (Rebecca Romijn), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) thanks to Kurt Wagner (Alan Cumming).

The "Avengers" theme reaches it peak when Cyclops blasts a Sentinel resurrected by Doom before smashing to the title card.

The trailer ends with Thor and Steve bonding over their team speeches and the hammer Mjolnir before travelling via the Bifrost.

"Avengers: Doomsday" premieres in Philippine theaters beginning December 16. — Video from Marvel Philippines' YouTube channel

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