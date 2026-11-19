'Ella Arcangel' among QCinema 2026 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Animated movie "Ella Arcangel: Awit ng Pangil at Kuko" won two awards at the recently concluded 14th QCinema International Film Festival as Chinese film "A Girl Unknown" earned the top prize.

The Zou Jing-directed film won Best Picture and Best Screenplay in the festival's Asian Next Wave competition, also earning P200,000 for the former award.

The adaptation of Julius Villanueva's comic, where Bianca Umali voices the titular character, received P100,000 for winning the Grand Jury Prize on top of receiving the Artistic Achievement Award for Animation.

"Ella Arcangel" was the only Filipino movie in this year's Asian Next Wave contest, marking a huge achievement for Philippine cinema.

"Hearing" filmmaker Lê Bao of Vietnam won the Best Director trophy, while Korean actress Sim Su-bin won Best Lead Performance for her role in "The World Before."

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The festival's New Horizons section saw Theja Rio's "Angh" win Best Film, Xavier Tera's "The Color of the Sun" get the jury prize, and Nông Nhat Quang's "Baby Jackfruit Baby Guava" receive the NETPAC Best Asian First Film award.

In RainbowQC, the only queer competitive section in a major film festival in Southeast Asia, "Flesh and Fuel" won the Best Film and P75,000 cash prize. "Big Little Things" won the Jury Prize, while "Jim Queen" received a Special Mention.

Toni Cañete's "Maanaa Kanimo" won the Gender Sensitivity Award and the Best QCinema Funded Short in the QCShorts International section, earning a P50,000 cash prize and a Sony FX2 camera.

The Best Short film and a P150,000 cash prize went to "Bleat!" by Malaysian director Ananth Subramaniam. Indonesian short "Obscura" won the Jury Prize, while Peewee O’Hara received a Special Mention for her role in "Gandang Lola."

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