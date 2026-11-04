^

Movies

EA Guzman, Shaira Diaz star in Finland-shot film ‘Buddy’

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2026 | 9:14am
EA Guzman, Shaira Diaz star in Finland-shot film â€˜Buddyâ€™
Celebrity couple Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman
Shaira Diaz via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Real-life couple EA Guzman and Shaira Diaz-Guzman are set to appear together in the family film “Buddy,” which opens in cinemas nationwide on November 4.

The movie, directed by Lucky Blanco and produced by MAVX Production, also features Michael De Mesa, Benjie Paras, Elisse Joson, Elijah Canlas and Empoy Marquez.

Shot entirely in Finland earlier this year, “Buddy” held its red-carpet premiere on October 27 at TriNoma.

The overseas shoot also coincided with a personal milestone for EA and Shaira, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary while filming in the European country.

The couple continues to maintain their respective careers in the Kapuso Network. EA is part of the long-running comedy show “Bubble Gang,” while Shaira is among the hosts of morning program “Unang Hirit” and the educational show “iBilib,” alongside Chris Tiu.

“Buddy” marks another big-screen project for the couple, who have also worked together in television and other entertainment projects.

The film is rated PG by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

RELATEDShaira Diaz, EA Guzman open up on 11-year celibacy before marriage

EA DE GUZMAN

SHAIRA DIAZ
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with