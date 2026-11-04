EA Guzman, Shaira Diaz star in Finland-shot film â€˜Buddyâ€™

EA Guzman, Shaira Diaz star in Finland-shot film ‘Buddy’

MANILA, Philippines — Real-life couple EA Guzman and Shaira Diaz-Guzman are set to appear together in the family film “Buddy,” which opens in cinemas nationwide on November 4.

The movie, directed by Lucky Blanco and produced by MAVX Production, also features Michael De Mesa, Benjie Paras, Elisse Joson, Elijah Canlas and Empoy Marquez.

Shot entirely in Finland earlier this year, “Buddy” held its red-carpet premiere on October 27 at TriNoma.

The overseas shoot also coincided with a personal milestone for EA and Shaira, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary while filming in the European country.

The couple continues to maintain their respective careers in the Kapuso Network. EA is part of the long-running comedy show “Bubble Gang,” while Shaira is among the hosts of morning program “Unang Hirit” and the educational show “iBilib,” alongside Chris Tiu.

“Buddy” marks another big-screen project for the couple, who have also worked together in television and other entertainment projects.

The film is rated PG by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

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