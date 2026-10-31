This is Halloween: Horror films to catch in cinemas

MANILA, Philippines — It's the spookiest time of the year once more!

Filipinos love a good scare, especially inside a dark theater accompanied by friends. In fact even sharing screams with a person you don't know can feel like a good release whenever a frightening moment pops up onscreen.

This Halloween season gathers a number of scary and horror-adjacent movies in cinemas in the days leading up to October 31. Philstar.com lists some of them here:

Sine Sindak

SM Cinemas bring back its special series of horror films where tickets to screenings cost only P100.

Movies for this edition at participating cinemas include:

"App the Horror"

"Cerita Lila"

"Crawlers"

"The Influencer Project"

"Never After Dark"

"Phi Phong: The Blood Demon"

"VHS: Viva Horror Stories"

Thrill Fest: Zombie Outbreak

Ayala Cinemas also stages its own line of curated Halloween films revolving around projects with zombies in them. Tickets here will cost P150 per screening.

Selected by the cinema chain are:

"Colony"

"My Daughter is a Zombie"

"This Is Not a Test"

"Train 2 Busan: Peninsula"

"Train to Busan" (extended)

"We Bury the Dead"

Horrorkada Film Fest

Select cinemas under Robinsons Movieworld will screen classic horror films for just P250 (P200 in other participating theaters).

Making up the list here are:

"The Sixth Sense

"The Silence of the Lambs"

"The People Under the Stairs"

Fear Factory

Megaworld Cinemas meanwhile has its own horror film festival where a single pass costs P200, but a ticket to see all five films is P500.

These are the films to choose from:

"Maligno"

"Invisible Half"

"V/H/S Halloween"

"The Legend"

"Madeline's Curse"

"Clayface"

DC Studios' newest franchise entry is about the titular Batman villain capable of transforming his apperance into any individual or weapon.

Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, a rising actor who gets on the wrong side of a powerful Gotham mob boss, resulting his face getting disfigured and his stardom practically finished.

He desperately approaches doctor Caitlyn Corr (Naomi Ackie) willing to volunteer as a human test subject for her nanite treatment capable of healing damaged tissue and nerves.

The treatment begins well but when things go awry, Hagen injects himself with more nanites which on the surface heals him from any injury, but in reality also gives him the ability to alter his physical and vocal appearance.

Revenge seeps into the fallen actor's mind against all who turned on him, risking the trust of an engaged Corr who he finds himself falling for.

"Clayface" is R-18 and will only be available in select theaters. Viewer discretion is advised.

"Whalefall"

Daniel Kraus' book about a man attempting to escape the stomach of a sperm whale is adapted for the big screen by Brian Duffield.

Jay Gardiner (Austin Abrams) goes diving in the ocean to search for the remains of his estranged father Mitt (Josh Brolin), a year after the latter's death.

The underwater search turns sideways — or rather goes even deeper — when Jay witnesses a giant squid fighting a sperm whale and in the encounter gets swallowed by the cacholot.

With limited oxygen literally left in the tank, Jay tries to escape the whale's belly before getting digested while dealing with memories of Mitt.

"Other Mommy"

Jessica Chastain stars in Rob Savage's adaptation of Josh Malerman's 2024 novel "Incidents Around the House."

The Oscar winner plays a mother who does everything to protect her seven-year-old daughter from a supernatural entity that looks just like her.

Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen and Arabella Olivia Clark also star.

"Resident Evil"

Zach Cregger breathes life into the live-action adaptation of the popular video game series after a number of failed attempts.

Austin Abrams plays a medical courier who comes across a zombie outbreak while making his way to Raccoon City.

Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser, Will Merrick, Karel Dobry and Jo Martin also star.

"Verity"

Anne Hathaway is in a roll in 2026 with her fifth film of the year, an adaptation of Coleen Hoover's novel of the same name.

Dakota Johnson is a ghostwriter for the titular best-selling author played by Hathaway and the former finds Verity's notes, which lead to a potential conspiracy.

Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brady Wagner and Irina Dvorovenko also star

"Red Crown"

Beauty queens and established actors come together in "Red Crown," where winning the competition may mean survival.

25 contestants compete in the silver anniversary of the Queen of the Islands pageant where the contest takes a dark turn.

Among those in the cast are Sanya Lopez, Shuvee Etrata, Michelle Marquez Dee, Ahtisa Manalo, AZ Martinez, Ashley Ortega, Gazini Ganados, MJ Lastimosa, Herlene Budol, Faith da Silva, Ara Arida, Yana Aduana, Tarah Valencia and Alethea Ambrosio.

"The Fisher"

Paul Soriano's new movie sees Mon Confiado play a fisherman who must decide the fate of a stranger he discovered lost at sea.

The said individual is a suspect in the fisherman's teen daughter getting pregnant as well as a fish-rotting plague in the community.

Enchong Dee, Mercedes Cabral, Heaven Peralejo, Eula Valdez, Apollo Abraham and Buboy Villar also star.

"Pee Mak"

Wilbert Ross and Bea Binene star in the Philippine adaptation of the Thailand's highest-grossing movie of all time that featured Mario Maurer and Davika Joorne.

Ross' Mak returns to his village from a war with four of his soldier friends, eager to meet his wife and newborn child, but find everyone terrified of a ghost among them.

Vandolph Quizon, Jairus Aquino, Candy Pangilinan, TJ Valderrama, Janno Gibbs, Jerome Ponce and Gian Bernardino also star.

"Multwoh"

A queer college becomes a ghost after dying in their dorm room — but instead of seeking revenge, they only wish to say "I love you."

Sassa Gurl, Joao Costancia, John Lapus, Iyah Mina, Phi Palmos and Mina Paner make up the main cast.

"The Cycle"

Deborah Ann Woll plays a forensic anthropologist whose long-missing father's body somehow pops up at a crime scene, forcing her to confront his dark past.

Jeffrey Donovan, Gretchen Corbett, Phillip Botello, Will Hochman, Jack Doolan and Don Keith Opper also star.

"Vampire Carnival"

Nell Verlaqu's grieving Gemma is drawn to a mysterious traveling carnival that comes to town. She later learns of an underground world that feeds on despair and demands a costly price for escape.

Paulina Chávez, Kieron Moore, Eoin Macken and Jason Isaacs also star.

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