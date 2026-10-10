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'Matchbox: The Movie' review: A John Cena car film that drives off track

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 10, 2026 | 11:46am
'Matchbox: The Movie' review: A John Cena car film that drives off track
A still from "Matchbox: The Movie"
Apple TV

SUBIC, Philippines — Mattel is still trying to ride the momentum from the success of "Barbie" by tapping into another of its popular toy lines, Matchbox cars, and action star John Cena.

"Matchbox: The Movie" centers around five friends who bond over the titular cars at a vehicle repair shop, though one of them, Sean, moves away on sudden notice without admitting his feelings to his crush Aimee.

Nearly three decades later, Sean (Cena) is now a spy for a covert branch of the Central Intelligence Agency assisted on communications by Helen (Danai Gurira), and just completed a mission transporting a nuclear weapon.

A funeral sees Sean returning to his hometown and reuniting with Aimee (Jessica Biel — her first movie in about a decade), Ted (Arturo Castro), Crosby (Sam RIchardson) and Charmaine (Teyonah Parris), but things go sideways when the five are abducted after the weapon goes missing.

The idea of making Matchbox cars the central theme of a large-scale project seems a stretch from the get-go, a task that befell stunt expert and "Extraction" films director Sam Hargrave.

Related: John Cena, Jessica Biel hit the gas in 'Matchbox: The Movie'

With the help of screenwriter David Coggeshall, Marvel and "Hunger Games" films stunt coordinator Hargrave just barely string together a story that gets his ensemble from point to point, with some references sneaked in.

The action is serviceable as expected from Hargrave and most especially former wrestler Cena, with tough sequences that require heavy punches and jumps off buildings.

Car chases naturally form climactic portions of the film, again adequate but leaves much to be desired given expectations set by past Mattel projects "Barbie" and "Masters of the Universe".

It probably comes as no surprise then that "Matchbox: The Movie" skipped a theater run and went directly to streaming via Apple TV, although the platform takes more pride in its award-winning shows.

Hollywood is always in search of the next intellectual property to adapt, and this attempt seems a sideways one. Perhaps better luck can be found in a different race.

RELATED: Fil-Am stunt choreographer breaks down 'Street Fighter' action

JESSICA BIEL

JOHN CENA

MATCHBOX

SAM HARGRAVE
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