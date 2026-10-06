'Godzilla' film fest hits select Philippine cinemas

MANILA, Philippines — A number of "Godzilla" movies will banner the first-ever "Godzilla Film Festival" in the Philippines.

The festival features 1964's "Mothra vs Gozilla," 1989's "Godzilla vs Biollante," 1999's "Godzilla 2000: Millenium," 2004's "Godzilla: Final Wars," and 2016's "Shin Godzilla." These movies will screen from October 14 to 20 in select SM Cinemas for P275 per ticket.

The monster or kaiju Godzilla is considered an icon of the silver screen since debuting in 1954, perceived by Japanese creators as a metaphor for nuclear weapons then later natural disasters and the human condition.

Numerous "Godzilla" movies have been created over the years, including face-offs against other monsters like the moth-like Mothra and Biollante, which was created by Godzilla's own cells.

"Shin Godzilla" is considered by many to be one of the best "Godzilla" adaptations alongsige the original 1954 film and the Oscar-winning "Godzilla Minus One" from 2023.

The latter is getting a sequel in "Godzilla Minus Zero" this year, drumming up anticipation from fans.

Adding excitement to the upcoming "Godzilla Film Festival" are exclusive collectible cards available upon purchasing tickets in participating locations.

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