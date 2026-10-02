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Eraserheads documentary director wins award in New York

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 11:31am
Eraserheads documentary director wins award in New York
Eraserheads
Warner Bros. Philippines, Dvent Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Director Maria Diane Ventura has received the Best International Director Award for “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) Music Documentary Film Festival in New York.

The recognition came after the documentary was screened at the annual festival on Sept. 27, 2026. Ventura also joined Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia for a post-screening conversation with the audience.

“Every recognition 'Combo on the Run' receives still feels a little surreal to me,” Ventura said.

“We made a film that is deeply rooted in our culture, our music and our collective experience as Filipinos, so to watch it continue to travel and connect with audiences outside of home is incredibly meaningful,” she added.

Ventura said she hopes the documentary helps bring greater attention to Filipino artists and stories internationally.

“More than the award itself, I’m grateful that the film continues to create space for our stories and our artists on an international stage. I’ve always believed in the power and brilliance of Filipino talent,” she said.

“If 'Combo on the Run' can contribute even a little to bringing more attention to that, then every difficult decision, sleepless night and challenge it took to make this film has been worth it,” she added.

The latest recognition adds to the documentary’s international screenings following its theatrical run in the Philippines.

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” chronicles the story and legacy of the iconic Filipino rock band, whose music has remained influential in Philippine popular culture.

The documentary was produced by DVent Productions.

DVent Productions has also ventured into live entertainment, including the co-production of the Ely Buendia and Chito Miranda concert at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on August 30, 2026, which was reported as a sold-out show.

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