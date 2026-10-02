Arnold Schwarzenegger is Santa Claus in comeback Christmas movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger in "The Man with the Baf"

MANILA, Philippines — Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to the holiday genre after three decades, this time as Jolly Old St. Nick himself, Santa Claus.

In Prime Video's "The Man with the Bag," Arnold plays the bearded Santa whose magical red bag of presents gets stolen by a rogue elf (Awkwafina) with a grudge.

With Christmas on the line, Santa taps the assistance of a thief ("Reacher" star Alan Ritchson) from his 'naughty list,' to assemble a crew of misfits — including elves, reindeer, and his own daughter — to pull off a Yuletide heist.

Co-starring with Schwarzenegger, Ritchson, and Awkwafina are Berkeley James, Michael Cyril Creighton, Liza Koshy, Kyle Mooney, Jane Krakowski, and Ken Jeong.

It's a return to Christmas films for Schwarzenegger, whose last outing in the genre was for 1996's "Jingle All The Way" opposite Sinbad.

The movie, directed by Adam Shankman and written Allan Rice, begins streaming on Prime Video this December 2. — Video from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel

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