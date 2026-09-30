â€˜Forgotten Islandâ€™ tops Philippine box office with P97.2 million opening

‘Forgotten Island’ tops Philippine box office with P97.2 million opening

MANILA, Philippines — “Forgotten Island” opened at No. 1 in the Philippine box office, earning P97.2 million during its opening weekend.

The DreamWorks Animation film grossed P97,236,533, marking Universal’s biggest opening weekend in the Philippines in 2026. It also set a record as the highest-grossing opening for a non-franchise animated film in the country, according to its distributor.

Inspired by Filipino mythology and culture, “Forgotten Island” follows best friends Raissa and Jo, voiced by Filipino stars Liza Soberano and H.E.R., respectively.

The film’s voice cast also includes Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon and Jo Koy.

Filipino music artists are also featured in the film’s soundtrack, including P-pop groups BINI and SB19.

“Forgotten Island” has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. It currently holds a 95% Certified Fresh rating from critics and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film follows Raissa and Jo after their high school graduation. On their final night of celebration, the two discover a magical portal that transports them to Nakali, a mysterious island populated by creatures from the Filipino stories they grew up with.

While some of the creatures are friendly, others are dangerous, including the dreaded Manananggal.

As Raissa and Jo discover that their memories are slowly fading, they must find a way back home before they forget their friendship.

“Forgotten Island” is now showing in Philippine cinemas.

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