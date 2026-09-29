Kundiman takes center stage in Zanjoe Marudo's CinePanalo film

Zajoe Marudo and Zion Cruz for "Apol of my Ai"

MANILA, Philippines — At the heart of “Apol of My Ai,” one of seven full-length films competing in the 2026 CinePanalo Film Festival, is a story about first love, family and growing up.

But beneath the coming-of-age story is another love story — one that connects a young Filipino boy to a musical tradition passed down through generations: Kundiman.

Directed by Thop Nazareno, “Apol of My Ai” follows Apolinario “Apol” Medina Jr. (Zion Cruz), a grade-school student who develops an innocent crush on his music teacher, Ma’am Ai (Rochelle Pangilinan).

When Apol joins the Quiapo Elementary Chorale, music becomes a bigger part of his young life. It also becomes a way for him to process the changes taking place within his family.

At the center of the film’s musical journey is Kundiman, a traditional Filipino song form associated with love, longing and devotion. Its roots can be traced to the 19th century before it developed into a formal art-song tradition in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Composers Francisco Santiago and Nicanor Abelardo helped shape and popularize the form, establishing Kundiman as an important part of Philippine classical music.

Kundiman has also been associated with love of country and the Filipino struggle for freedom. “Jocelynang Baliwag,” for instance, became associated with the Philippine revolutionary movement and came to represent a longing for liberation.

In “Apol of My Ai,” Kundiman is more than background music. The tradition becomes part of the characters’ lives and helps connect different generations.

Apol encounters Kundiman through the school chorale, where he learns and performs the songs alongside his classmates under Ma’am Ai. As he experiences unfamiliar emotions brought about by his first crush, the music becomes another way for him to understand love.

His father, Tatay Poli (Zanjoe Marudo), has his own connection to the music.

An overseas Filipino worker, Poli performs kundiman and other Filipino classics with a band. His experience mirrors Apol’s introduction to the same musical tradition through the school chorale, creating a connection between father and son through songs that existed long before they were born.

That connection takes on greater significance as the relationship between Poli and Apol is tested by changes in their family.

The film features several Filipino musical pieces, including Nicanor Abelardo’s “Bituing Marikit,” Rick Manrique’s “Ikaw ang Ligaya Ko” and Francisco Santiago’s “Ano Kaya ang Kapalaran.”

It also features “Mutya ng Irog,” with music by Emerzon Texon, who serves as the film’s musical scorer.

One of the film’s notable elements is its portrayal of young students learning and performing Kundiman themselves.

For Apol and his classmates, the songs are not simply pieces from an older generation. They become music that they learn, perform and experience in their own way.

Through Apol’s first crush and his family’s struggles, “Apol of My Ai” introduces Kundiman to a younger generation while exploring how a traditional musical form can take on new meaning.

The film also highlights how music can connect personal experiences with Filipino identity. While its themes of first love, jealousy, family and growing up are universal, kundiman gives the story a distinctly Filipino musical language.

“Apol of My Ai” is one of seven full-length entries in the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival.

The festival runs until October 4 at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Regular tickets are priced at P250, while discounted tickets cost P200 for PWDs, senior citizens, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Puregold Perks cardholders.

A P2,000 festival pass provides access to all seven full-length films and four sets of student short films.

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