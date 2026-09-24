Pokwangâ€™s hit Cinemalaya movie â€˜2 Valid IDsâ€™ to screen nationwide

Pokwang’s hit Cinemalaya movie ‘2 Valid IDs’ to screen nationwide

"2 Valid IDs" stars (from left) Zaijian Jaranilla, Meryll Soriano, Pokwang and Joey Marquez. During a presscon at 901 Studios in Greenhills, the actors talk about why they said yes to the film.

MANILA, Philippines – “Bring tissues.” Pokwang’s quip is laced with a truth most Filipinos are familiar with as her always sold-out Cinemalaya entry “2 Valid IDs” finally gets its nationwide screening next month.

Pokwang unmasks the real her as she plays a character close to home. In “2 Valid IDs,” Pokwang drives the message of government bureaucracy and incompetence acting under her real name, Marietta Subong.

The political drama film shows how Pokwang’s Sylvia, a provincial farmer, has to endure through bureaucracy and red tape just to get access to financial assistance for her husband’s hospitalization.

The movie’s title, in itself, resonate with Filipinos who have similar issues when it comes to transacting with any government agency. Even with a universal ID as an option, many Filipinos will have to produce two valid IDs in many transactions — from obtaining government records to processing monetary assistance from government-led institutions.

“Na-excite na kinakabahan kasi finally!” Pokwang exclaimed to the press, including Philstar.com, at a recent intimate gathering held in Quezon City.

This year’s Cinemalaya ran from August 6 to 18, screening in select mall cinemas in Metro Manila. Moviegoers from outside the capital have been inquiring regarding the screening of “2 Valid IDs” in their province, with some inquiries coming from as far as Zamboanga in Mindanao.

“Kinakabahan na mas na-excite na mas malawak ang mensahe ng pelikula. Ang ganda ng pelikula at bakit tayo nag Best Actress diyan,” Pokwang beamed.

Apart from her acting nod, “2 Valid IDs” also won a Special Jury award and the Audience Choice Award.

“Kwento po natin ito, kwento ito ng buhay natin araw-araw, ng bawat Pilipino, kaibigan mo, kamag-anak mo. 'Pag napanood mo ito, sasabihin ko lang talaga. Sasabihin nyo lang after nyo mapanood ito, ang sasabihin niyo lang, ‘Oo nga ano. Ba’t ganon?’ May maiiwan na tanong.

“Don’t forget to bring tissue. Buong Pilipinas, kwento natin ito. Alamin ninyo bakit po kami nag-no. 1 sa Cinemalaya. Ang masasabi ko lang, ang pelikulang ito ay kwento ng bawat Pilipino, kwento natin ito,” Pokwang said.

“2 Valid IDs” screens nationwide beginning October 14.

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