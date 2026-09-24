'Endgame: Encore' teases new 'Doomsday' scenes, spoilers

Spoiler warning: This article contains details on the added scenes to "Avengers: Endgame"

MANILA, Philippines — The countdown to "Avengers: Doomsday" is ticking ever closer to mid-December, and Marvel Studios is pouncing on the anticipation by re-releasing its blockbuster feature "Avengers: Endgame" in select global cinemas.

"Doomsday" will see the Russo Brothers back at the helm for the first time since "Endgame," hoping to redirect the ship that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has been on unstable waters since the pandemic.

The franchise has seen few highs and select lows plus a handful right in the middle following Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificial snap, trying to make the shift from the Infinity Saga to the expanding Multiverse.

It's been far from a stable ride and "Doomsday" is quite the gamble for Marvel. The Russo Brothers have had to do their homework as much as fans, and crucial to where the franchise goes next is revisiting the events of "Endgame."

Many will see "Endgame: Encore" as another attempt by Disney to recuperate tickets sales and possibly reclaim the box office crown from "Avatar."

It is also undeniable that rewatching "Endgame" in the theater will be a fun time, getting to relive the blockbuster's iconic moments, with teasers that serve as a precursor to "Doomsday."

For those not counting on another cinema trip just to learn the new material, read along below. But consider this a warning for the spoilers at the end.

Related: 'Avengers: Endgame' returns to Philippine cinemas ahead of 'Doomsday'

'Endgame' recap

"Avengers: Infinity War" ended with Thanos (Josh Brolin) successfully using the Infinity Stones and snapping out of existence half of the universe.

Stark and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are rescued from the depths of space by Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) just before the duo run out of oxygen, reuniting them with the remaining Avengers.

A frail Stark rants about his failure to "put a suit of armor around the world" and shifts some blame to Steve Rogers or Captain America (Chris Evans), who leads a space excursion to find Thanos and use the Stones to snap things back to their original place.

The Avengers fly to The Garden only to find that Thanos has destroyed the Stones. Triggered by failure, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) slices off the Mad Titan's head.

Five years later, many survivors try to live their lives with half of the world, including their loved ones, vanished into thin air. Stark has started a family with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), while Rogers leads a fellowship group for those still navigating grief.

Thanks to a rat, Scott Lang or Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) emerges from the Quantum Realm realizing how much time has passed, not the five hours he experienced inside it.

Lang then posits the possibility of a "time heist," where the Avengers can travel back in time through the Quantum Realm and use the Stones from the past to bring everyone back.

Stark is initially apprehensive as he does not want to lose his daughter, but eventually agrees and joins everyone in figuring when and where to collect the Stones.

The "time heist" is successful but not without major setbacks: Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) sacrifices herself for the Soul Stone, while an incident involving the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) escaping with the Space Stone.

Related: Marvel premieres 1st 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer at CinemaCon

The latter is resolved by Stark and Rogers collecting the Space Stone and more Pym Particles for time travelling in 1970, with brief emotional reunions for both men.

Another major hindrance takes place as Nebula's synapses tangle with those of her 2014 self, alerting Thanos of the Avengers' plan to undo his "inevitable destiny."

Stark, Bruce Banner in his Smart Hulk form, and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) build a new gauntlet for the stones, which Banner uses to snap back all those lost five years ago without what has transpired.

The mission was a success but it was a fleeting victory as a false Nebula returned with the Avengers from the "time heist" and tinkered with machinery to bring Thanos and his troops to the present.

Thanos' ship demolishes Avengers Headquarters and thus begins the Battle of Earth – Thanos' forces versus the re-assembled Avengers.

The battle ends when Stark claims the Stones from Thanos, snaps away the Mad Titan and his underlings to dust, and passes away from the Stones' radiating power.

Following a funeral for Stark, Rogers goes on a solo mission to return the Stones to when and where they were taken to avoid deviating timelines.

But instead of returning to the present, an old Rogers anoints Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America after living a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Related: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' review: Safe yet solid outing for Tom Holland

New scenes

This is one final spoiler warning for what has been added at the end of "Endgame," a bonus for those looking forward to the release of "Doomsday" this December.

Instead of closing on Rogers and Carter sharing a kiss, the doorbell rings to alert the reunited lovers. At the door is Loki seeking to speak to the both of them.

Loki was last seen at the end of his eponymous series embracing his persona as Norse mythology's God of Stories, overseeing all branches of the multiverse alone at the End of Time.

A mid-credits scene shows Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) back at the Time Variance Authority, only for him, Ouroburos or O.B. (Key He Quan), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and other staff member witness a large incursion as multiple universes collide.

An incursion, as explained in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," sees either the destruction of one or all universe that come together. Notably one of the colliding universes is Earth-10005 — the universe where the original "X-Men" movies took place.

Another mid-credits scene sees Banner after the events of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," where he experienced fully turning into the Hulk for the first time in years.

Banner has secluded himself in an underground bunker for everyone's safety but is still tinkering with gamma radiation suppression technology as posited by Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

While documenting his latest findings, the electricity malfunctions and Banner is visited by an unseen entity who has come to "collect" him. Offscreen, the roar of the Hulk is heard and the camera lands on ancient runes glowing green.

The sound of hammering can be heard at the very end of the credits, meant to be a final tribute to Stark creating the first Iron Man suit.

"Endgame: Encore," however, retcons this by briefly showing that the hammering is of Victor von Doom (Downey Jr. in a new role) forging his Doom mask.

"Avengers: Doomsday" premieres in Philippine cinemas this December 16 and will run for nine days before the 2026 Metro Manila Film Festival begins on Christmas Day, December 25. It returns to Manila theaters upon the film festival's conclusion.

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