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Movies

Heart Evangelista, John Prats set movie reunion after two decades

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — After months of teasing, former love team partners Heart Evangelista and John Prats will reunite in a movie to be directed by the latter.

The news was confirmed by Heart's agency Sparkle, which hosted a media conference at Cornerstone Studios, which will produce the project.

Sparkle announced that the movie will come out in February 2027, teasing the possibility of a Valentine's week release or even a birthday release for Heart and John, who were both born on February 14, a year apart.

The two were a reel- and real-life couple during the early 2000s, starring in projects such as "My First Romance" and "Ang Tanging Ina."

 

Heart has not appeared in a local movie since 2015's "Felix Manalo," though she had a supporting role in the American streaming film "The Wedding Hustler."

John similarly has not appeared in a movie since "3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!" in 2019, focusing instead on work behind the camera and directing live productions.

The two have remained on good terms and even had lunch together last March. John appeared on Heart's reality show "Heart World," where he confirmed that Heart was his first girlfriend.

The two also appeared in the music video for TJ Monterde's "Teka Lang," which John directed.

Heart teased last month that she would be collaborating with John again, which has now been revealed to be the upcoming film.

RELATED: 'Be brave': 'Filipiñana' producer addresses criticism of PH Oscar entry

HEART EVANGELISTA

JOHN PRATS
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