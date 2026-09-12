Maguindanao Massacre film '58th' cleared by MTRCB for limited wide release

MANILA, Philippines — Animated docu-drama "58th" based on the events surrounding and aftermath of the Maguindanao Massacre will be screened to the general public, albeit for a limited time only.

The film takes its name from photojournalist Reynaldo "Bebot" Momay, whose body was never found after the tragedy.

Director Carl Joseph Papa and co-writer Aica Riz Ganhinhin utilize rotoscope animation to re-enact conversations and recollections of Momay's daughter, Reynafe Castillo, alongside archive footage in the aftermath of the horrific massacre.

Glaiza de Castro plays the role of Castillo, while Momay is portrayed by the late Ricky Davao in his last-ever credited role following his death last year.

After making international festival rounds, "58th" made its Philippine premiere during the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival where filmmakers expressed concern it would be its sole public screening given the docu-drama's subject nature.

Hope has now sprung as the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued a permit for "58th" last September 11, Friday, giving it an R16 rating.

Producer Nessa Valdellon confirmed the issuance on social media by posting the permit to theatrically exhibit, the paperwork noting the film focuses on a human story about "the emotional toll, the agonizing search for closure, and the personal grief of families left behind."

Several graphic depictions of violence and gore, whether through rotoscope animation or archive footage, were deemed not suitable for children below 16 years olds hence the rating issued.

Valdellon noted how the film received its limited permit just as "ghost month" came to an end, thanking the MTRCB for granting it after reapplication.

The permit only runs until September 23, Wednesday, which the producer called "a miracle in itself" before announcing that Shangri-La Plaza would be screening "58th" from September 16 to 22, recalling how its premiere last August sold out.

"Speaking of ghosts, as unreal as this sounds I feel I've been haunted by the 58 for years now and they want this story to be seen," she ended. "Join us in remembering."

Limited the window may be, the seven-day theatrical window is crucial as it certifies the movie's eligibility for possible selection as the Philippines' entry to the 2027 Academy Awards in the International Feature Film Category.

The Film Academy of the Philippines included "58th" in its shortlist of films to be submitted alongside "All the Things I Leave You (Patawid)," "Filipiñana," "I’mPerfect," "Manila’s Finest," "Quezon," "Silenced Nights" and "Sisa."

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