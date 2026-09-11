Zion Cruzâ€™s first major film role tackles first love in â€˜Apol of My Aiâ€™

Zion Cruz’s first major film role tackles first love in ‘Apol of My Ai’

Zajoe Marudo and Zion Cruz for 'Apol of my Ai'

MANILA, Philippines — A young boy finds himself caught in an unexpected love triangle when he realizes his father may be falling for the woman he has a crush on in “Apol of My Ai,” one of the seven full-length films competing in the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival.

The film stars Zanjoe Marudo, Rochelle Pangilinan and child actor Zion Cruz, who takes on his first major big-screen role under director Thop Nazareno.

The story follows Apolinario “Apol” Medina Jr. (Cruz), a grade school student who believes he already knows what love feels like.

For Apol, that love is directed toward his music teacher, Ma’am Ai (Pangilinan), who leads the Quiapo Elementary Chorale.

Apol shares Ai’s passion for music and becomes infatuated with her. Things become complicated when he notices that his single father, Tatay Poli (Marudo), may also be developing feelings for his teacher.

Poli and Apol are close, having only each other as family. The two also run a Kundimall Vintage Surplus Shop together.

As Apol joins the school chorale and develops a deeper appreciation for kundiman, he begins to deal with changes in his relationship with his father.

What starts as a childhood crush eventually becomes a story about family, growing up and learning to accept things beyond one’s control.

“Apol of My Ai” marks a major milestone for Cruz, who takes center stage alongside Marudo and Pangilinan.

The young actor previously worked with Nazareno in “Ang Himala ni Niño.”

Cruz has received recognition for his performances, including Child Performer of the Year at the PMPC Star Awards for Television and Child Star of the Year at the Platinum Stallion National Media Awards. He also appeared in the film “The Kingdom.”

As Apol, Cruz portrays a boy navigating his first experience of jealousy and heartbreak while trying to understand the changes happening in his family.

Marudo plays Poli, a single father whose life revolves around his son.

His character finds himself caught between his relationship with Apol and his own desire to move forward with his life.

Marudo has appeared in various romantic comedies and dramas, as well as more serious roles. He received a Gawad Urian Best Actor nomination for “Malaya” and an International Emmy Awards nomination for his performance in “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

Pangilinan plays Ai, the music teacher who introduces Apol to singing and kundiman.

Known for her work in television dramas such as “Encantadia,” “Onanay” and “Lolong,” Pangilinan first gained widespread popularity as part of the SexBomb group.

In “Apol of My Ai,” her character becomes central to Apol’s first experience of romantic feelings while also becoming a possible love interest for his father.

The film explores different forms of love, including a child’s first crush, a parent’s love for his child and the complicated feelings that come with growing up.

Music, particularly kundiman, serves as an important part of Apol’s journey as he tries to understand emotions that are still new to him.

“Apol of My Ai” is one of seven full-length films competing at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, which runs from September 23 to October 4.

Screenings will be held at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Tickets are priced at P250, while PWDs, senior citizens, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Perks cardholders can purchase tickets for P200.

A festival pass costs P2,000 and provides access to all seven full-length films and 19 student shorts.

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