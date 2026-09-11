Jodi Sta. Maria to star opposite Aga Muhlach in â€˜2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7â€™

Jodi Sta. Maria to star opposite Aga Muhlach in ‘2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7’

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria is set to star opposite Aga Muhlach in Viva Films’ upcoming movie “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” the prequel-sequel to the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) blockbuster.

Viva Films announced Thursday night, September 10, that Jodi will play Angela, the wife of Aga’s character Lito and the mother of Yesha.

The film is one of the official entries to the 52nd MMFF, which opens in theaters on Dec. 25, 2026.

Aga played Lito in the first “Miracle in Cell No. 7,” while Xia Vigor portrayed his daughter Yesha. The film became the top-grossing entry of the 2019 MMFF.

According to Viva Films, Aga personally chose Jodi to play his onscreen partner in the upcoming film. It will also mark the first time that the two actors will work together on a movie.

The first “Miracle in Cell No. 7” also starred Joel Torre, JC Santos, Mon Confiado, Jojit Lorenzo, Soliman Cruz, John Arcilla and Tirso Cruz III.

Viva Films is set to hold a media conference for the cast reveal of “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7,” where it will be announced which members of the original cast will return for the new installment.

The movie is written by Mel del Rosario and directed by Nuel Naval.

While details of the story remain under wraps, “2nd Miracle in Cell No. 7” has been described as both a prequel and sequel to the original film.

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