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P100 movie tickets: Hundreds of theaters join National Cinema Day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 12:36pm
P100 movie tickets: Hundreds of theaters join National Cinema Day
Dimly lit cinema hall with red seats and a blank screen.
Inzile Dal via Pexels

MANILA, Philippines — Hundreds of theaters around the country will be participating in the inaugural Philippine National Cinema Day where select movie tickets will be sold for P100.

National Cinema Day is the brainchild of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) alongside industry and government partners intended to celebrate the moviegoing experience.

Partners include the Film Academy of the Philippines, Film Development Council of the Philippines, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, and Metro Manila Film Festival.

On September 12, Saturday, participating Regular 2D cinemas nationwide will offer P100 admission to all local and international movies screening that day.

That means premium cinemas like 3D/4DX, Screen X, IMAX, Directors Club, A-Giant, and specialty screenings will not be part of the celebration.

Related: New 'Insidious' overtakes 'Odyssey' as 2nd biggest film in the Philippines so far

As of press time, movies slated to screen on National Cinema Day are:

  • "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
  • "The Odyssey"
  • "Insidious: Out of the Further"
  • "The End of Oak Street"
  • "Hope"
  • "PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie"
  • "Practical Magic 2"
  • "The Dog Stars"
  • "Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway"
  • "Fall 2: Deadpoint"
  • "Cahim"
  • "It Ends"
  • "Poon"
  • "Life After You"
  • "Saving Cherry"
  • "The Guardian"
  • "Origin Unknown"
  • "Run Baby Run"
  • "Onslaught"
  • "Meet Me at the Eclipse"
  • "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger"

RELATED: Bianca Umali cast in Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto reunion movie

Returning to the big screen this Saturday are Filipino classics "Himala," "Anak," "One More Chance," "Four Sisters and a Wedding," "Tanging Yaman," and recent releases "Project Hail Mary," "Obsession," "Backrooms," "Final Destinations: Bloodlines," "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

"This is more than a promotional event," said CEAP president Irene L. Jose in a statement. "It is a nationwide celebration of cinema and an invitation for Filipinos of all ages to experience the excitement, emotion, and community of watching movies on the big screen."

Some participating cinemas are already offering advance ticket sales available for purchase via their respective cinema box offices, official websites, mobile applications, and authorized ticketing platforms. 

A first-come, first-served basis for tickets sold will observed, subject to theater capacity.

RELATED: Jericho Rosales, Ashtine Olviga among MIFF 2026 winners

CEAP

CINEMAS

NATIONAL CINEMA

THE CINEMA EXHIBITORS ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES
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