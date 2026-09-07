Bianca Umali cast in Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto reunion movie

Star Cinema's “Always Yours, Never Mine" stars (from left) Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia, and Bianca Umali. The romantic movie is slated for release in cinemas on September 30.

MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema’s latest cast reveal for one of its anticipated reunion movies has fans thrilled after it revealed that Bianca Umali is joining Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto in their upcoming film.

ABS-CBN’s film outfit on Sunday surprised fans with photos of the three main cast of “Always Yours, Never Mine,” directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

“The stars have aligned,” the film outfit’s caption read.

Star Cinema has scheduled the film’s release on September 30.

Bianca’s casting is considered a pleasant surprise since the actress is associated with GMA-7 and Sparkle.

Joshua and Julia, meanwhile, have been longtime talents of ABS-CBN.

Their screen pairing, which at one point was a real-life romance, is known as JoshLia.

As JoshLia, the pair starred in the TV series “Ngayon at Kailanman”. They have proven their box-office draw via the movies “Vince Kath and James”, “Love You To The Stars”, “Unexpectedly Yours”, and their last big screen movie as leads, “Un/Happy For You”, released in 2024.

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