Fil-Am's queer film 'In This Moment' sets US festival rounds

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American filmmaker Mike Talplacido's queer drama "In This Moment" is set to screen at two more film festivals in the United States this September following a world premiere last month.

The North Carolina-set movie follows a Filipino-American writer and his husband as they navigate infidelity, caregiving, loss, and the possibility of redemption.

It premiered at the historic Roxie Theater as part of the 6th San Francisco Queer Film Festival and will next screen at Palm Springs' Cinema Diverse on September 18.

"I've never been to Palm Springs before," said the Philippine-born Talplacido, expressing excitement about meeting the Filipino-American community there as well as fellow queer filmmakers and creatives.

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A week later on September 25, the film will head to the OUT at the Movies International Film Festival in Winston-Salem, where it has been selected as the North Carolina festival's opening film.

Talplacido considers the latter festival screening a "homecoming premiere" given "In This Moment" is his love letter to North Carolina, where he lived for almost 17 years with his husband, a native of the state.

"The majority of our cast and crew are also from North Carolina, so I'm excited to finally screen the film with them and our local community," the director also said about his feature directorial debut.

"In This Moment" was previously named a finalist in the 2026 AAPI Renaissance Rally, received a 2025 Filmed in NC Grant from the Cucalorus Foundation and the North Carolina Film Office, and had its screenplay workshopped through Lambda Literary where Talplacido served as a 2025 Writing Fellow.

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