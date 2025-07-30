Artistahin? Star Cinema looking for young Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, JK LabajoÂ 

Artistahin? Star Cinema looking for young Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, JK Labajo
MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema has opened its doors to aspiring actors who strikingly resemble Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia and JK Labajo for an upcoming movie.
ABS-CBN’s film outfit posted its casting call for the young versions of the three actors.
They are looking for actors aged 10–14 and a 19-year-old to portray a teenage Piolo, who must have a strong screen presence.
For the young Joshua actor, the film outfit is looking for a much younger actor, aged 2 and 7. The child actor should be “cute, expressive, and can follow simple directions.”
JK’s child actor is preferably 3 years old and “charming with a bit of edge.”
Apart from these three actors, Star Cinema is also looking for a 1-year-old boy and a 6-month-old baby boy.
Star Cinema announced last June that it would be producing a star-studded family drama titled “Meet, Greet and Bye.”
Apart from Piolo, Joshua and JK, the star-studded lineup also includes Maricel Soriano and Belle Mariano. The film will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.
