Artistahin? Star Cinema looking for young Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, JK LabajoÂ 

Artistahin? Star Cinema looking for young Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, JK Labajo

Piolo Pascual (left) and Joshua Garcia (right) are starring in an upcoming family drama film with Maricel Soriano and Belle Mariano.

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema has opened its doors to aspiring actors who strikingly resemble Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia and JK Labajo for an upcoming movie.

ABS-CBN’s film outfit posted its casting call for the young versions of the three actors.

They are looking for actors aged 10–14 and a 19-year-old to portray a teenage Piolo, who must have a strong screen presence.

For the young Joshua actor, the film outfit is looking for a much younger actor, aged 2 and 7. The child actor should be “cute, expressive, and can follow simple directions.”

JK’s child actor is preferably 3 years old and “charming with a bit of edge.”

Apart from these three actors, Star Cinema is also looking for a 1-year-old boy and a 6-month-old baby boy.

Star Cinema announced last June that it would be producing a star-studded family drama titled “Meet, Greet and Bye.”

Apart from Piolo, Joshua and JK, the star-studded lineup also includes Maricel Soriano and Belle Mariano. The film will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana.

RELATED: Piolo Pascual, Maricel Soriano headline 'Meet, Greet and Bye' from Cathy Garcia-Sampana