Vin, Aljur Abrenica, cager Arwind Santos star in Carlos Morales' 'Wild Boys'

MANILA, Philippines — Actors and brothers Aljur and Vin Abrenica lead the cast of the Carlos Morales’ sexy dance film “Wild Boys”, which also features professional basketball player Arwind Santos.

Viva Films revealed the movie’s official poster on Instagram yesterday.

Morales said in an interview with the media that the Abrenica brothers did a number of sexy dances for the film. Morales himself also stars in his own film.

The casting of Santos, a former national team member and PBA player, drew interest among netizens.

Morales, who starred in several sexy films, said that they chose to cast the cager since he is seen dancing in some of this social media posts. It is also because he wanted the characters in his movie to represent people from all walks of life.

“‘Di ba nagga-ganyan-ganyan siya sa TikTok (does dancing moves)? Sabi ko, ‘Pwede ito ah.’ Doon sa story, merong isang basketball player na na-ban sa PBA or sa isang professional basket league dahil sa game-fixing. So nawalan siya ng career tapos kinuha namin doon sa story to join the group para kumbaga from all walks of life, ma-form natin yung group na yun. Pumayag siya kasi gusto naman talaga niya umarte,” Morales told media as seen in the YouTube post of online entertainment page Cinema Bravo.

The actor-director said that Arwind was in good condition to portray the character since he is an athlete. The former Far Eastern University star player is now playing in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“Wild Boys“ also stars Martin Escudero, Nico Locco, Kristof Garcia, Rash Flores, Jimboy Martin, Pedro Red, Christina Ty and Billy James Renacia. It will hit local theaters on August 13.

RELATED: Kylie Padilla shares 'leadership' post after ex Aljur Abrenica files COC