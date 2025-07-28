Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' movie tackles friendship, 'transcending grief'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes and acclaimed actress-media maven Charo Santos-Concio recently graced a special screening of their film, “Only We Know,” at a posh mall in Mandaluyong City.

Directed by Irene Villamor, “Only We Know” is a sedate May-December romantic story about a retired literary professor (Santos-Concio) and a widowed structural engineer (Dantes).

Dantes’ Agosto Dos Pictures co-produced the film with Cornerstone Studios, ABS-CBN Film Productions and 7K Entertainment. The screening was sponsored by mWell, the health technology platform.

“[There are] two things that are very close to our hearts. [One is] wellness. We're talking about wellness nowadays. It's very important, especially in our world. There's a lot of sickness happening left and right, so it's really good for us to be proactive about our overall well-being. I'm happy that we're the first ones to have an ECG Smart Ring from mWell,” Dantes said.

mWell, which is developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp., offers telemedicine, health and wellness programs, e-commerce, among others, in an integrated, tech-based healthcare digital ecosystem.

The EGC ring, therefore, is designed for everyday heart health. Made with lightweight, scratch-free Titanium and equipped with medical-grade sensors, this ring tracks a person’s ECG with readings that help detect irregular heart rhythms and monitor heart performance in real time. ECG, or an electrocardiogram, is a quick test to check the heartbeat and records the electrical signals in the heart.

Dantes added: “And secondly, we're happy to support Philippine cinema. And that's why we're very excited to share with everyone our movie. Of course, I'm very proud to be with someone who is an excellent actress, Ma’m Charo.”

The well-respected Santos-Concio is on one of her sporadic forays into acting.

“Being Dingdong’s leading lady — what an honor and what a privilege. Thank you very much, Dong, for doing this movie with me. The feedback we received was very nice. It was heartwarming,” she said. “And I hope you also enjoy the movie just as much as we had a wonderful time filming this.”

“This is a story about love. This is also about friendship, about waiting, and about transcending grief. Paano magdala ng dalamhati sa buhay para humarap sa mas magandang bukas. I hope that you will be inspired this afternoon,” said the former president of ABS-CBN Corp.

“And just like what mWell says, DingDong and I will try our very best to stay young forever. We have to track our activities every day. And live a healthy life,” Santos-Concio promised. “And a healthy life means a happy life. Thank you very much for supporting our film.”

