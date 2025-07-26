Sisters Dakota, Ella Fanning set for 1st movie together

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend The Wrap's 2024 WrapWomen Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 03, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity siblings Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to appear in their first movie together, aptly enough playing sisters.

The Fanning sisters will star in an adaptatiion of Kristin Hannah's 2015 book "The Nightingale" about two sisters in France during World War II.

The project was initially announced back in 2019 but was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, social media accounts for the film confirmed "The Nightingale" was back in production.

The accounts posted a picture of Hannah's novel beside a movie script confirming a February 2027 release date.

"Can we buy tickets now? For the first time ever, sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star in a film together," the caption read.

The posts also announced that television director Michael Morris would be helming the project instead of French actress-director Melanie Laurent, who was initially attached to the project in 2019.

Morris' television experience include "Better Call Saul," "13 Reasons Why," "Kingdom," "Brothers & Sisters" and "Smash." His two directorial films to date are "To Leslie" and the most recent "Bridget Jones" movie "Mad About the Boy."

The Fanning sisters both appeared in 2003's "I Am Sam" playing the character Lucy at different ages but never shared the screen.

They also voiced the Kusakabe sisters in the 2005 Disney English dub of "My Neighbor Totoro," making "The Nightingale their first onscreen appearance together.

"I Am Sam" was Elle's acting debut and Dakota's second feature film, and the latter became the youngest-ever nominee at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Dakota followed it up with "Taken," "The Cat in the Hat," "War of the Worlds," "Charlotte's Web," "Coraline," "Ocean's 8," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Alienist," "The First Lady," "Ripley" and the "Twilight" franchise.

Elle, meanwhile, is best known for "The Great," "A Complete Unknown," "Super 8," "The Girl from Plainville," "The Neon Demon," "A Rainy Day in New York," "20th Century Women," "Mary Shelley," the "Maleficent" films and most recently "Sentimental Value."

She will next be seen in "Predator: Badlands," "Margo's Got Money Troubles" (where she and Dakota are both executive producers) and a younger Effie Trinket in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping."

