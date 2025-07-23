'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' review: Marvel's first family is back

MANILA, Philippines — It's been a long time coming, and after films of dipping degrees, Marvel Studios has brought the Fantastic Four back into the fold for its still-expanding universe.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" sees the titular group — Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing — as the celebrated heroes of Earth-828.

Reed and Sue are expecting a child after numerous attempts and the world joins them in the excitement, however, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) arrives warning of the impending arrival of the cosmic giant Galactus (Ralph Ineson) who devours worlds, and the Fantastic Four must do all it can to protect the place it calls home.

From a larger standpoint, a lot hinges on "First Steps" being successful as iconic Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom is being set up as Marvel's new big baddie.

Instead "WandaVision" director Matt Shakman — a television veteran just making his second feature film — set aside the franchise's future to make the film focus on one thing, the importance of family.

Not many will know the huge signifiance of the Fantastic Four in the comics and what a pivotal run many issues had, which was why many were disappointed with the past three film projects (four if you can't the unreleased 1994 movie).

It was a huge task then to not only reintroduce the Fantastic Four and throw them into action in under two hours, but also highlight their importance in all of Marvel's history.

Somehow Shakman, the writing team of Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Kat Wood, and editing duo Nona Khodai and Tim Roche pull it off as the blockbuster and cinematic experience it aims to be.

The movie is paced well given its 114-minute runtime and the story covers enough ground to make audiences truly care about Marvel's first family, even in the face of the Earth's destruction.

The visual effects gets wonky in parts particularly involving the infant son of Reed and Sue, but the retro-futuristic production design of Kasra Farahani feels like a live-action "The Incredibles" dialed up to 11.

Oscar-winning costume designer Alexandra Byrne adds to this successful transition of the environment, while the ever-reliable Marvel composer Michael Giacchino returns with a hard-hitting score.

On the acting front it is Kirby who delivers the best performance, trumping the balanced nature between intelligence and emotion of Pascal and the perfect camaraderie of Quinn and Moss-Bachrach.

Garner delivers amiably the Shalla-Bal version of the Silver Surfer while Ineson's voice alone captures the daunting nature of Galactus, rectifying the cloud version people last saw him as on the big screen.

Shakman and his team struck the right balance of making audiences understand why the Fantastic Four is adored and why its reintroduction means a huge deal.

Following the postponement of "Avengers: Doomsday" to December 2026, Marvel Studios' next film will be the fourth "Spider-Man" movie starring Tom Holland a year from now so there is a lot of time to prepare for the huge plans being prepared, notably Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

For now people can be satisfied the Fantastic Four are back where it belongs, sharing its devotion and heroics with the whole world.

