CinePanalo winners, selections to screen in UP Film Institute

BOHOL, Philippines — Top selections from the Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival will be screened the University of the Philippines Film Institute in a special rewatch event.

The "Choice Cuts: Panalong Film Festival Rewatch" screenings will be from July 30 to August 1, and August 6, 7, and 9.

Eight full-length films and 10 student shorts will be showcased at the event for those who want to relive the authentic, proudly Filipino stories from CinePanalo.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad said in a statement that, in preparation for the third iteration of CinePanalo, the company is giving another window to past selections.

"Good films are meant to be seen, and we want to give these alumni films the spotlight they deserve," Hayagan-Piedad added.

The highlights of Choice Cuts are 2024 Best Picture winner "Under a Piaya Moon" by Kurt Soberano and "Pushchart Tales" by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo who won Best Director that same year.

Other full-length films joining the line up are:

Eugene Torres' "One Day League: Dead Mother, Dead All"

Carlo Obispo's "A Lab Story"

Raynier Brizuela's "Boys at the Back"

Catsi Catalan's "Fleeting"

Joel Ferrer's "Road to Happy"

Mes de Guzman's "Sepak Takraw"

Student short films to be showcased include:

Rafaela Abucejo's "Saan Ako Pinaglihi?"

Alexa Moneii Agaloos' "Ka Benjie"

Reutsche Colle Lima's "Tiil ni Lola"

Marian Joyce Tiongzon's "May Kulay Rosas ba sa Bahaghari?"

Kent Michael Cadungog's "ext FIND DAD to 2366"

Joshua Andrey Doce's "I am Mutya and I Thank You!"

Mark Terence Molave's "Paano Po Gumawa ng College?"

Joanah Pearl Demonteverde's "Kang Pagpuli Ko"

Alexandra Lapid's "Queng Apag"

Doxford Perlas' "Naduea Eoman si Brownie"

The Choice Cuts selections encompass a wide variety of themes from indigenous culture and LGBTQ rights to mental health and preserving Philippine languages, as well as a wide variety of genres like family dramas, coming-of-age stories, and romance films.

Choice Cuts is a collaboration between CinePanalo and EdukSine Studios, a DOST-funded social enterprise which supports independent films.

Screenings of Choice Cuts will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by screenings at 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. Each screening will be at the UPFI Videotheque except for the 4:00 p.m. screenings which are in the Cine Adarna Theatre.

Tickets for a full-length film or a set of short films cost P200.

