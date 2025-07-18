^

'Lilo & Stitch' 1st 2025 Hollywood film to hit $1 billion at box office

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 11:09am
MANILA, Philippines — Disney's live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch" is the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to break the billion dollar mark at the global box office.

The only other film to have achieved that milestone this year so far is the Chinese animated fantasy "Ne Zha 2" which is already closing on two billion dollars globally.

Many expected "A Minecraft Movie" would be the first Hollywood movie to hit nine zeroes but it just fell some $50 million short.

Overall, "Lilo & Stitch" is the 58th film in history to hit a billion dollars.

Based on the 2002 animated film of the same name by Chris Sanders, the movie follows a blue alien that crash lands on Hawaii and is adopted by two sisters.

Sanders reprises his voice role as Stitch. Lilo is played by newcomer Maia Kealoha and her sister Nani is portrayed by Filipino-American Sydney Agudong.

Nani's original voice actress and fellow Filipino-American Tia Carrere is also in the cast as social worker Mrs. Kekoa.

RELATED: Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ 

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman noted in a statement that the company never took for granted the immense love for "Lilo & Stitch" globally and was proud of how the new film connected with people.

"I'm thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead," Bergman also said.

Viewership also translated on streaming as the original animated film and related content surged 640 million hours of global streams.

A live-action sequel has been confirmed, though it is not clear if it will be an adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch."

Disney also noted that "Lilo & Stitch" is its fourth movie in the last 13 months to hit a billion dollars after "Inside Out 2," "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Moana 2."

The latter, like "Lilo & Stitch," was initially going to be released on streaming albeit as a series before being redeveloped, but instead both brought in huge box office hauls for Disney.

RELATED: 'Lilo & Stitch' actor David Hekili Kenui Bell passes away

