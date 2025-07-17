'The Smurfs' review: Rihanna leads all-star voice cast

MANILA, Philippines — The Smurfs are back from out of the blue, this time with award-winning artist Rihanna on board as a voice actor and producer.

"The Smurfs" primarily centers around Rihanna's Smurfette and James Corden's No Name Smurf as they try to discover the latter's "thing" that could define him.

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is taken by the evil wizard Razamel (JP Karliak), Smurfette and No Name rally a number of their fellow Smurfs to save him.

"The Smurfs" has been around for 70 years since Peyo first debuted the comics back in Belgium. Over time, generations have grown to love the small blue creatures just "smurfing" around in Smurf Village.

"The Smurfs" have three films to date, but were not well-received. The film rights switch from Sony to Paramaount is seen as an opportunity to receive better critiques and box-office performance.

Getting a star like Rihanna to participate in itself is an achievement, albeit it is hard to separate the icon that she is from being the only female Smurf around.

Still, a voice like Rihanna's is refreshing to hear no matter the project. The songs she performs in the film serve as enough appetizers to keep fans on their toes for much-awaited next album, should it come.

The voice cast is what makes the movie work: seasoned voice actor Goodman does well in his double roles as Papa Smurf and Karliak as well as the voice of iconic Smurfs villain Gargamel, Razamel's brother.

More admirable choices are Nick Offerman and Kurt Russell as Papa Smurf's brothers, Ken and Ron; Natasha Lyonne as Mama Poot, Amy Sedaris as Jaunty the magical book; and Dan Levy as the henchman Joel.

Rounding out the ensemble are Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Xolo Maridueña, Billie Lourd, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham and Jimmy Kimmel. The film's director, Chris Miller, also lends his voice as Grouchy Smurf.

The animation style is a leap from past iterations, borrowing more heavily from Peyo's original comics and coming off more fun on the eyes.

At its core, "The Smurfs" is a children's movie that will introduce these lovable characters to a new generation. It may take a while, though, before a really Smurf movie will catch everyone's attention.

