'My Little Pony' live-action movie in development

MANILA, Philippines — A live-action film adaptation of the popular toys My Little Pony is in the works.

Amazon MGM Studios and Hasbro Entertainment are teaming up to create the first live-action project of My Little Pony, which has had numerous animated shows and films since debuting in 1982.

There have been five different My Little Pony shows and two animated movies, the most recent one released in 2021 on Netflix.

"My Little Pony: A New Generation" featured the voices of Filipino-American Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, and Liza Koshy.

While the toy is mainly marketed to young girls, My Little Pony gained a following from adult males in the last decade, dubbed as "bronies."

My Little Pony is the latest toy that Hasbro is making a film adaptation, with movies for Monopoly, Clue, G.I. Joe, Play-Doh, and Magic: The Gathering all in development.

The company's other products, Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers, and Transformers, are also in production.

