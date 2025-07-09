^

'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu to helm 'Hot Wheels' movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 9, 2025 | 5:04pm
MANILA, Philippines — Director Jon M. Chu will go from Oz to the race track after being tapped by Warner Bros. Pictures to helm an upcoming live-action film adaptation of Mattel's popular Hot Wheels toys.

Mattel is still riding the heat from 2023's "Barbie" and is looking to tap into its other properties, setting its sights on the colorful model cars of Hot Wheels.

Since debuting in 1968, Hot Wheels has sold more than eight billion toy cars worldwide, bleeding into pop culture, fashion and motorsports.

Chu's blockbuster filmography includes "Crazy Rich Asians", "In The Heights", "Wicked" and its upcoming sequel "Wicked: For Good".

He also directed "Now You See Me 2", "Jem and the Holograms", two "Step Up films", two Justin Bieber documentary films, and "G.I. Joe Retaliation", which coincidentally is based on action figures owned by Mattel's rival company Hasbro.

"Jon's ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life, " Mattel Studios chief Robbie Brenner said in a statement.

"His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames."

In his own statement, Chu said How Wheels was about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play beyond speed.

Chu will also produce with his Electric Somewhere company alongside J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions.

The two are currently working on a film adaptation of Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" also for Warner Bros., which will be Chu's first animated movie.

The writing duo of Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier will pen the script having previously written "Creed II", "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and "They Cloned Tyrone", the latter being Taylor's directorial debut.

